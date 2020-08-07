Q for Cats

This is a question posited by Pyrmonter in one of TAFKAS’ posts:
For discussion.
Which of the following is the greater problem:
– the staffer/lobbyist industrial complex (young, callow, conceited, overwhelmingly male and possessed of the prejudices that come from being near power without responsibility; obsessed with short run, superficial assessments of outcome, very short time-horizons, and rarely the sort of people from whom you’d want to buy a used motor vehicle)
– the MPs and ministers themselves, mostly the ‘cream’ of that first group, who are given power but fail to exercise it much
– the senior public servants – often brighter, rarely sympathetic to right-of-centre politics, but those most able to play the games that allow advance within the public sector.
Apart from disagreeing on the point around MPs and Ministers being the ‘cream’ the staffer/lobbyist crops – they aren’t the cream, they are the crap that floats on the surface – TAFKAS’ view is that these are but the symptom and not the disease.
TAFKAS would point to a number of things including the dilution of “talent” resulting from the huge growth of government, the “professionalisation” of politics and the very point made in the Burke posts, that very very few, if any at all, have any experience in the world of private sector – and that does not mean the corporate affairs team of a large corporate.
Says it all.
I worked in the public sector for several years. I was surprised how economically naive people were generally. They had a view that the “market” could bear anything. Not their fault really but the whole system would be better if it was not so populated with career bureaucrats. And was a lot smaller – the growth in the public sector budgets and workforce in the last 20 yrs has been phenomenal.
None of the above.
The problem is political illiteracy. There is no understanding of political theory and no idea what a government should do and why.
For example, on a “centre-right” blog we have posts accusing Micrsoft of “trying to destroy Netscape through predatory conduct,” and similar Bernie-Bro-level stuff, while thinking they are opposing the left, or something.
So I wouldn’t be worrying about any of those points Pyrmonter raised.
There are far more basic and fundamental details that need working out.
The “best” uneducated people of today, deciding they know all.
In the past, Gough didn’t listen to good advice. Nowadays who gives “good advice”? Who listens?
‘these are but the symptom’…indeed.
‘and not the disease.’…which is profligate government.
The treatment/cure is a hard, fast, and massive cut to the size, scope, and malignancy of “our” bureaucratic-industrial complex.
We can no longer afford the fiscal indulgence anyway, so do it now and unleash the happy by-product of greater freedom for Australians (gradually stolen for decades) and the associated increase to wealth and prosperity it will bestow to the economy (currently on life-support).
Not doing so should be viewed as an act of treason – because it is.
I’ve had to deal directly with those in the first group (for about six years when I lived in Canberra) and around 60% of them are female, future Karens.
What is an incredibly obvious character trait that emerges from dealing with them is that they invariably possess zero real world life experience and I’m not just referring to never having worked in private enterprise. They are also invariably white (regardless of party affiliation) and born of the inner city technocratic/ managerial/ professional/ quackademic upper middle class.
They possess zero curiosity about how our society and economy actually operates and regard “the little people” as a recalcitrant annoyance to be nudged around according to hypotheses that simply cannot be applied in reality. To turn Reagan’s maxim on its head – they believe that big stupid government is not in any way a problem, but is the only possible solution to any real or perceived problem.
“Working” in that neo-brutalist monstrosity in Canberra is simply a “return to the glorious bountiful bosom of the Mother Ship” experience for them. They are an absolute scourge.