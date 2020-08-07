The Australian is now the print version of the ABC

The comments section still carries just enough of the right side balance but the rest of the paper is ideologically The New York Times. Two days back I took a look at Jonathan Swan’s useless interview with Donald Trump which you can find here. I wrote then:
Hardly wild at all. If you see these posts in the context of the full interview, there is nothing whatsoever noteworthy about these moments to single out. I don’t know how the President puts up with it. Must also say that this Swan is a serious jerk. And so shallow that it is an embarrassment. Rude as well.
And you know why you haven’t heard a thing about this interview? It’s because Donald Trump takes the interviewer apart. It also seems to be truncated from what would have been the full interview so Trump must have done even better with the rest of it.
It has now shown up in Cut&Paste: Trump gets grilled by Aussie Jonathan Swan, son of the ABC’s Norman. Here’s how it ends:
Fran Kelly, RN Breakfast, Thursday:
And, full disclosure, he’s the son of Norman Swan, our Norman Swan, host of the Health Report here on RN and the Coronacast podcast.
Days until the US presidential election:
88.
From the C&P you’d think Trump was completely done over. But if you watch the interview, even the bits they were willing to show, Trump took him to the cleaners. And what will happen in 88 days that the Oz is looking forward to? That Joe Biden will be elected? It’s not just the bias at the Oz that bothers me, but the stupidity.
Nah that’s bullshit.
The Oz is easily the most balanced major newspaper in the country. That’s not saying a lot, but it’s not the NYT just because the intern who puts together C&P did one issue you didn’t like.
I’ve said for well over a year that the Australian is now just a Leftist rag not worth paying one cent for any subscription. I can get the same crap from Their ABC for free (or whatever component of my tax is paying for that crap).
We cannot see the full interview. For some reason it is blocked in Australia.
Wouldn’t be blocked for the people who will be voting one way or another – the Americans.
But it is kind of a good sign. The left is again going for the strategy that if they don’t let themselves see Trump doing well, it isn’t happening.
They did it when the wax-eyed tottering sot Hillary was running against him and there was a whole lot of activity and energy swirling around he nation that they just happened not to see.
As soon as the ‘train wreck’ interview appears Trump supporting pundits will link to the real one and Trump’s supporters are so fired up that they will spread it around – making them even more determined to beat the MSM and Democrats.
Utter bollocks. The good thing about the Australian is it’s relative balance. If I agreed with everything it would be boring.
Teh Paywallian is fine. Read it for a week and you know who to avoid. I’ve read it for a couple of decades and still not read a Fatty Adams column.
Our Jessica and Patricia Karvelas didn’t last long.
Greg Sheridan and Adam Creighton are both inclined to run hot and cold. Snoozer Kelly and Prof van Wrongselen are both useful contra indicators.
I was amused when James jumped ship from Newscorp because they were spouting insufficient global warming propaganda. The Oz hasn’t been the worst but they certainly print plenty of it. However I’ve detected lately more of a move away from the general News line – possibly because James has scarpered, or maybe because they are getting more sceptical of government scientism in general as a result of the bat crud pseudoscience being shoved down our throat lately.