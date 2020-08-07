The world we have lost for the time being

In 1965 the Association of Jewish Refugees launched a ‘Thank-you Britain’ appeal as a token of gratitude from the people who had sought refuge in this country from the oppression of the Nazis. Funds were presented to the British Academy and one outcome was a series of lectures on topics of current interest.

The Thank-Offering to Britain Fund Lecture was first held in 1966. From 1974 to 1980, each lecturer gave a series of three lectures (subsequently published in book form). The last lecture was delivered in 2004.

Check out the Thank You Britain series. The President of the Academy, Lord Lionel Robbins, delivered the inaugural lecture on the topic of Academic Freedom.