The frequent and prolonged spells of low wind across SE Australia?
The times when the wind input in South Australia tracks at zero to negative for several hours?
The British example? The German Trifecta of Failure?
Try the irregularities of supply documented by Tony from Oz on Jo Nova’s site.
In January 2019 one of the four generators at Bayswater went down at a high point of demand, taking out 500MW of power. There were rolling blackouts in Victoria and this was supposed to demonstrate the failure of coal power. Tony shows how the wind falls over regularly to the same 500MW extent.
John Hinderaker has a similar post at Powerline today, which is well worth reading.
And it is going to be even worse in the EU, which has weaker wind and solar resources due to geography, but an even bigger population. So the metal required would be even higher per MWh of electricity produced. The whole idea is crazy.
When coal fails to deliver power, it’s a failure. When winds fails to deliver power, it’s a feature.
Check out Jo Nova’s page, windfarms built on peatlands ’emit’ co2
Q. “What is the most glaring example of the failure of unreliable energy?”
Why were there tornados?
Shouldn’t the wind farms prevented, or at least, decreased the wind intensity so that it is a stable supply?
A. “In the panicked aftermath of South Australia’s tornado-induced blackout in September 2016, our duller politicians and screechier commentators claimed the state had moved too far too fast into renewables.”
by the Green Grifter, Simon Holmes à Court:
