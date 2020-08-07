What is the most glaring example of the failure of unreliable energy?

Posted on 7:58 am, August 7, 2020 by Rafe Champion

The frequent and prolonged spells of low wind across SE Australia?

The times when the wind input in South Australia tracks at zero to negative for several hours?

The British example? The German Trifecta of Failure?

Try the irregularities of supply documented by Tony from Oz on Jo Nova’s site.

In January 2019 one of the four generators at Bayswater went down at a high point of demand, taking out 500MW of power. There were rolling blackouts in Victoria and this was supposed to demonstrate the failure of coal power. Tony shows how the wind falls over regularly to the same 500MW extent.

4 Responses to What is the most glaring example of the failure of unreliable energy?

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3538516, posted on August 7, 2020 at 8:08 am

    John Hinderaker has a similar post at Powerline today, which is well worth reading.

    Why “Green” Energy Is Impossible | Power Line

    These numbers are sobering, obviously. But Minnesota consumes only 1/71 of the electricity in the U.S. If we extrapolate Minnesota’s numbers to the U.S. as a whole, a rough conclusion is that getting all of our electricity from wind, solar and batteries would consume around 70% of all of the copper currently mined in the world, 337% of global nickel production, 3,053% of the world’s total cobalt production, 355% of the U.S.’s iron output, and 284% of U.S. steel production. Along with unfathomable quantities of concrete–which, by the way, off-gases CO2.

    Thus, at a minimum, implementing just this one part of the Democratic Party’s Green New Deal would require an expansion of mining, world-wide, that would dwarf anything in human history. Whether the world contains enough of these metals to support a transition to solar, wind and batteries in the U.S.–and if so, for how long–I have no idea.

    And it is going to be even worse in the EU, which has weaker wind and solar resources due to geography, but an even bigger population. So the metal required would be even higher per MWh of electricity produced. The whole idea is crazy.

  2. bemused
    #3538530, posted on August 7, 2020 at 8:21 am

    When coal fails to deliver power, it’s a failure. When winds fails to deliver power, it’s a feature.

  4. Mark M
    #3538543, posted on August 7, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Q. “What is the most glaring example of the failure of unreliable energy?”

    Why were there tornados?
    Shouldn’t the wind farms prevented, or at least, decreased the wind intensity so that it is a stable supply?

    A. “In the panicked aftermath of South Australia’s tornado-induced blackout in September 2016, our duller politicians and screechier commentators claimed the state had moved too far too fast into renewables.”

    by the Green Grifter, Simon Holmes à Court:
    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/31/australias-trilemma-of-providing-good-fast-and-cheap-energy-finally-has-a-clear-solution

