What is the most glaring example of the failure of unreliable energy?

The frequent and prolonged spells of low wind across SE Australia?

The times when the wind input in South Australia tracks at zero to negative for several hours?

The British example? The German Trifecta of Failure?

Try the irregularities of supply documented by Tony from Oz on Jo Nova’s site.

In January 2019 one of the four generators at Bayswater went down at a high point of demand, taking out 500MW of power. There were rolling blackouts in Victoria and this was supposed to demonstrate the failure of coal power. Tony shows how the wind falls over regularly to the same 500MW extent.