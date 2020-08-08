A terribly sad story. Two young and idealistic lawyers, get wrapped up in the BLM protest movement. In a moment of madness they throw a Molotov cocktail into an abandoned police car and burn it. Now they face a minimum 35 years in a federal prison. https://t.co/o8aRqjOSwY
— Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) August 5, 2020
“Oops…my bad”.
What exactly is “idealistic” about firebombing a police car and having reserve material to do the same to others?
What would make a young professional throw a gasoline filled……? Stupidity? Ignorance? Superiority complex (an updated version of the now cancelled God complex).
Nothing sad about it.
I have no doubt in my mind that these two anarchists would have gone on to aid and abet many a anarchist, anti-West, anti-American criminals.
In other words, Democrat lawyers.
I’m waiting to hear about more SCHOOL TEACHERS and college PERFESSERS getting arrested while rioting with Anteefa and BLM.
It takes more than a “moment” of madness to make, carry and deploy several homemade bombs.
Excellent news. May that serve as a lesson to others.
They won’t see any serious time, though.
Their friends run the prosecution service and the courts (and the City).
Ironically, their white privilege will save them.
Some kind of mental deviancy to see fire and destruction, as long as it is not their property. Psychopathic.
Wait. Let me get my tiny violin.
Don’t know about the rest of you but I am totally cut up about it.
The most disgraceful part of this story is that they were in possession of empty Bud Lite bottles.
Should have joined the Weathermen. Then get a free pass on domestic terrorism.
You are correct CL.
Were did they plan to thrown the other still in their possession ?
And had they thrown some prior to being caught on camera at the police car?
RULES ARE SHEEP NOT MORAL CRUSADERS LIKE US.
The opening para…
.
It’s an audacious choice to pause in front of an Applebee’s restaurant on Flatbush Avenue and grant an impromptu interview to a video journalist shortly before you allegedly throw a Molotov cocktail into a police car. But the city was out of its collective mind that night, the Friday after the Monday George Floyd was killed. Urooj Rahman faced the camera looking high-strung and distracted, answering questions as her hands waved and flitted around her body and in front of her face as if they were birds escaping from a box. Rahman emigrated from Pakistan when she was 4 and now lives with her elderly mother in Bay Ridge; she works as an attorney at Legal Services in the Bronx, representing tenants without means in eviction proceedings. “This shit won’t ever stop unless we fucking take it all down,” she said. “We’re all in so much pain from how fucked up this country is toward Black lives. This has got to stop, and the only way they hear us is through violence, through the means that they use. ‘You got to use the master’s tools.’ That’s what my friend always says.”
Impressive spin doctoring. The build up of the perps, down playing the incident and slowly transitioning to victims. Quite the apologist slimebag aint he?