Expert Check

ABC “Fact Check” asks a unionist, Slater & Gordon principal and former Trades Hall staffer to check a Liberal.
I’m not saying her legal conclusion about Craig Kelly’s comment is wrong but let’s not pretend it’s impartial.
ABC “Fact Check” asks a unionist, Slater & Gordon principal and former Trades Hall staffer to check a Liberal.
I’m not saying her legal conclusion about Craig Kelly’s comment is wrong but let’s not pretend it’s impartial.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Hell hath no fury like another leftist “feel-good-idea-at-the-time” policy exposed as a failure.
If nothing more Zinc in the medication improves immunity according to son , a doctor.
ABC fact check = oxymoron
Nobody watches the ABC anymore so why do they thing people believe them?
Old open thread looks to be broken?
To hot and heavy to take off anymore?!
rickw.
I wonder if Operation Blogwrecker Phase 5.0 has triggered a little early.
Bwah, ha, ha, ha.
Ransom in cash.
Assorted denominations, non sequential.
TheirABC
Bullshit.
Is Joe Hildebrand moonlighting at the ABC?
The man in his 30’s was a Marathon runner and former Ninja Warrior contestant.
At least I’m pretty sure he was.
#everyoneisequalbeforethevirus
#doingitfortheyoungandhealthy
Speaking of the ABC, ‘Gardening Australis – woke but relatively harmless by ABC standards – is back again next week. after after an initially unexplained 5 week hiatus.
The reason now given is that the stars and crew of the programme were having a ‘winter break’.
We are all aware that ABC ‘stars’ are entitled to long ‘well earned break’ [WEB] over the summer months, but a winter WEB appears to be an emerging new benefit.
A few weeks back, Chris Mitchell in the Ox – paywall protected – had an article pointing out what an easy life ABC ‘stars’ had – in terms of working hours, holidays and general time away from their jobs – compared to their brothers and sisters in the commercial media. He was also speculating about what Sarah Ferguson might be up to, given that her plum posting to Beijing has been indefinitely postponed since January due to COVID.
I assume that, whatever she might or might not be doing, she is still being fully paid.
so incompetent.
The should have crafted a the back-story first