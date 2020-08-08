Expert Check

Posted on 12:49 pm, August 8, 2020 by currencylad

ABC “Fact Check” asks a unionist, Slater & Gordon principal and former Trades Hall staffer to check a Liberal.

 
I’m not saying her legal conclusion about Craig Kelly’s comment is wrong but let’s not pretend it’s impartial.

8 Responses to Expert Check

  1. min
    #3540306, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    If nothing more Zinc in the medication improves immunity according to son , a doctor.

  2. Bronson
    #3540307, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    ABC fact check = oxymoron

    Nobody watches the ABC anymore so why do they thing people believe them?

  3. rickw
    #3540308, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Old open thread looks to be broken?

    To hot and heavy to take off anymore?!

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #3540310, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    rickw.
    I wonder if Operation Blogwrecker Phase 5.0 has triggered a little early.
    Bwah, ha, ha, ha.
    Ransom in cash.
    Assorted denominations, non sequential.

  5. Snoopy
    #3540315, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    TheirABC

    A man in his 30s is among 12 people who have died from coronavirus in Victoria in the past 24 hours as the state recorded 466 new infections.

    Mr Andrews said the man in his 30s was not a healthcare worker, but could not provide more information about the case.

    Bullshit.

    Is Joe Hildebrand moonlighting at the ABC?

  6. Dr Faustus
    #3540317, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Mr Andrews said the man in his 30s was not a healthcare worker, but could not provide more information about the case.

    The man in his 30’s was a Marathon runner and former Ninja Warrior contestant.
    At least I’m pretty sure he was.
    #everyoneisequalbeforethevirus
    #doingitfortheyoungandhealthy

  7. Des Deskperson
    #3540320, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Speaking of the ABC, ‘Gardening Australis – woke but relatively harmless by ABC standards – is back again next week. after after an initially unexplained 5 week hiatus.

    The reason now given is that the stars and crew of the programme were having a ‘winter break’.

    We are all aware that ABC ‘stars’ are entitled to long ‘well earned break’ [WEB] over the summer months, but a winter WEB appears to be an emerging new benefit.

    A few weeks back, Chris Mitchell in the Ox – paywall protected – had an article pointing out what an easy life ABC ‘stars’ had – in terms of working hours, holidays and general time away from their jobs – compared to their brothers and sisters in the commercial media. He was also speculating about what Sarah Ferguson might be up to, given that her plum posting to Beijing has been indefinitely postponed since January due to COVID.

    I assume that, whatever she might or might not be doing, she is still being fully paid.

  8. MatrixTransform
    #3540322, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    but could not provide more information about the case

    so incompetent.

    The should have crafted a the back-story first

