The development of capitalism consists in everyone having the right to serve the consumer better and/or more cheaply.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: August 8, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Wrecking Ball
slow pokes
Hmm, my own fred … and stuck for words
Yay???
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/aug/08/very-dead-army-and-police-patrol-the-deserted-streets-of-coronavirus-stricken-melbourne
…
“Very very dead,” Desai says. “Super quiet. Yesterday I was open from 7.30 until 12 in the afternoon, and I made $30.” Pre-pandemic his average taking was $1,200.
…
Two women out for a run on LaTrobe Street – using one of the four reasons you’re allowed to leave home – are rugged up in North Face puffer jackets, tights, gloves and beanies for the brisk Victorian winter, masks covering their faces. One kicks the pedestrian button at the traffic lights in a move that has become all-too familiar.
…
Now, under stage four, Andrews hopes that by driving another 250,000 workers back home, in addition to the 750,000 already either working from home or stood down, the outbreak can be brought under control by mid-September.
…
“If I want to close it forever, who is gonna buy my business? It’s only one year and I was getting to a point where I want to be. And then this came.”
Check the pic of the Mall in the story…
Great time to reshoot 28 weeks later.
Also judging from this headline
Australia experiencing critical shortage of antidepressants, contraceptives and HRT
We have a load of depressed menopausal/transexual people rooting the pain away?
Er … ah …
Um, Sinc, could you please delete all of my gloating Blogwrecker Phase 5.0 posts.
Ta.
What were the stats from pandanic this morning?
Any flak from the pack?
450 ish infections nota.
Hot Button Sutton gave us an elephant stamp.
Thirty more and we can go out to play.
Top 10
New Fred!
Garlic filled Italian sausages for lunch washed down with a Houghton’s Classic Red.
$9.00 at the bottlo.
What is it with dergs annd garlic? The hound that will hoover down anything remotely edible and some things that are not has turned up his nose, looked over his shoulder and gone outside.