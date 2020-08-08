Open Forum: August 8, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, August 8, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Open Forum: August 8, 2020

  1. MatrixTransform
    #3540329, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Wrecking Ball

  3. MatrixTransform
    #3540336, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Hmm, my own fred … and stuck for words

  4. thefrollickingmole
    #3540338, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Yay???
    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/aug/08/very-dead-army-and-police-patrol-the-deserted-streets-of-coronavirus-stricken-melbourne

    “Very very dead,” Desai says. “Super quiet. Yesterday I was open from 7.30 until 12 in the afternoon, and I made $30.” Pre-pandemic his average taking was $1,200.

    Two women out for a run on LaTrobe Street – using one of the four reasons you’re allowed to leave home – are rugged up in North Face puffer jackets, tights, gloves and beanies for the brisk Victorian winter, masks covering their faces. One kicks the pedestrian button at the traffic lights in a move that has become all-too familiar.

    Now, under stage four, Andrews hopes that by driving another 250,000 workers back home, in addition to the 750,000 already either working from home or stood down, the outbreak can be brought under control by mid-September.

    “If I want to close it forever, who is gonna buy my business? It’s only one year and I was getting to a point where I want to be. And then this came.”

    Check the pic of the Mall in the story…
    Great time to reshoot 28 weeks later.

    Also judging from this headline
    Australia experiencing critical shortage of antidepressants, contraceptives and HRT
    We have a load of depressed menopausal/transexual people rooting the pain away?

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #3540339, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Er … ah …
    Um, Sinc, could you please delete all of my gloating Blogwrecker Phase 5.0 posts.
    Ta.

  6. notafan
    #3540342, posted on August 8, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    What were the stats from pandanic this morning?

    Any flak from the pack?

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #3540344, posted on August 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    450 ish infections nota.
    Hot Button Sutton gave us an elephant stamp.
    Thirty more and we can go out to play.

  9. Pedro the Loafer
    #3540347, posted on August 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    New Fred!

    Garlic filled Italian sausages for lunch washed down with a Houghton’s Classic Red.
    $9.00 at the bottlo.

    What is it with dergs annd garlic? The hound that will hoover down anything remotely edible and some things that are not has turned up his nose, looked over his shoulder and gone outside.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.