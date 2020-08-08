Whadda we want? The Beach Boys! When do we want ’em?

Riotous BLM Protesters Suddenly Realize They're All White People https://t.co/uwKN4arqYp
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 5, 2020
Don’t tell us how to live. Don’t tell us our lives are inferior to yours. Don’t take away our livelihoods. Don’t patronise and belittle us, then expect us to vote for you.
So now its white lives tgat matter innit?
Brilliant!
More paint needed: WOABLMM. Whitey Opinions About Black Lives Matter Matters.
The being on the far right: AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHRRRRRRRRRRRRR
Babylon Bee is an amazing parody news site that is getting scarily accurate by the day.
They identify as being black.
#dolezal
An instance of BLM’s own white supremacist fragility?
When the lame stream media are compelled to fact check a satirical web service you know we have reached peak progressiveness.
So now you have to be black to be Black? Sounds discriminatory to me.
Bloody oath. Despite living in an age where satire is nearly impossible, they are just superb.