Whadda we want? The Beach Boys! When do we want ’em?

Posted on 7:00 pm, August 8, 2020 by currencylad

9 Responses to Whadda we want? The Beach Boys! When do we want ’em?

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3540759, posted on August 8, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    So now its white lives tgat matter innit?

  2. Hugh
    #3540773, posted on August 8, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Brilliant!
    More paint needed: WOABLMM. Whitey Opinions About Black Lives Matter Matters.

  3. Some History
    #3540801, posted on August 8, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    The being on the far right: AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHRRRRRRRRRRRRR

  4. Dusty
    #3540802, posted on August 8, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Babylon Bee is an amazing parody news site that is getting scarily accurate by the day.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3540808, posted on August 8, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    They identify as being black.
    #dolezal

  6. Leo G
    #3540812, posted on August 8, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    An instance of BLM’s own white supremacist fragility?

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3540815, posted on August 8, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    When the lame stream media are compelled to fact check a satirical web service you know we have reached peak progressiveness.

  8. H B Bear
    #3540820, posted on August 8, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    So now you have to be black to be Black? Sounds discriminatory to me.

  9. jupes
    #3540826, posted on August 8, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Bloody oath. Despite living in an age where satire is nearly impossible, they are just superb.

