White Bank Balances Matter

Don’t you bring your poison

Don’t you bring your grog

Don’t you bring your smallpox

Sure to kill our mob

Don’t you bring your justice

Don’t you bring your gaols

Don’t you bring your armies

Troopers on our trails.”

– Midnight Oil returns with a new single – Gadigal Land. An “uncompromising song of rage,” enthuses Sydney Morning Herald reviewer Michael Dwyer. He possibly meant age.