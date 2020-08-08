White Bank Balances Matter

Don’t you bring your poison
Don’t you bring your grog
Don’t you bring your smallpox
Sure to kill our mob
Don’t you bring your justice
Don’t you bring your gaols
Don’t you bring your armies
Troopers on our trails.”
– Midnight Oil returns with a new single – Gadigal Land. An “uncompromising song of rage,” enthuses Sydney Morning Herald reviewer Michael Dwyer. He possibly meant age.
a wannabe hippy rolling in dosh, oh what a 1st world conundrum
Didn’t get the old-style Parliamentary superannuation?
Is Pete on a parliamentary pension?
Did Pete ever explain his role with Pink Pats?
Were those lines really penned by a 70 year old?
Sound like the sort of thing a 15 year old angst ridden emo might put together.
A grovelling tribute in the Oz to a fully woke band who should be banned from any decent music collection as being annoying, condescending, and pretentious.
NOW READ ON IN BOLD FOR COMMENT!
Distorted guitars, a prominent horn line, a thunderous rhythm section and an emphatic lyrical message rooted in Australia’s contentious history of its treatment of Indigenous people: it sounds like Midnight Oil, all right.
[Yup, pretentious virtue-signalling here we come.]
After 18 years of studio silence, [great while it lasted] the Sydney band on Friday returns with an explosive statement named Gadigal Land, its first new music since the 2002 album Capricornia.
In lyrics written by drummer and songwriter Rob Hirst, frontman Peter Garrett sings from the perspective of Indigenous Australians watching Europeans arrive on these shores. “Don’t you bring your poison / Don’t you bring your grog,” Garrett sings in its first verse. “Don’t you bring your smallpox [was that credited to Bill Shorten?] / Sure to kill our mob”.
Later, the narrative in its middle eight captures the scene leading up to the first moment of colonisation: “It’s unfolding, you’re unloading / Your high and mighty prison ships.”
The provocative rock song immediately brings to mind a pair of the band’s classic tracks, particularly the global [yeah, sure, grovelling here alright] hit Beds Are Burning in the three-part horn section that drives the melody, while its lyrics recall 1986 single The Dead Heart, where Garrett again sang from an Indigenous perspective: “We don’t serve your country / Don’t serve your king / Know your custom, don’t speak your tongue / White man came took everyone.”
[Ol’ Pete’s given a lot back. He’s worth how many million?]
Gadigal Land — named for Sydney’s traditional owners — is another propulsive entry in the career of a group that has long shown an uncommonly deep respect for Indigenous Australians, which was solidified during an enlightening trip into the Western Desert of Northern Territory with Warumpi Band that informed [nice pretentious word here!] the songwriting for 1987 album Diesel & Dust.
That sense of empathy [you mean, flying in for a film shoot, and then buggering off again?] is on display in the new song, which runs for nearly five minutes [please no!] and offers a preview to an upcoming mini-album featuring collaborations with Indigenous artists, The Makarrata Project, which is due for release in October.
On Gadigal Land, guest vocalists include Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie, while Dan Sultan lends his voice and guitar playing. Midway through the song, Gadigal poet Joel Davison says in language, “They told us they were sorry, listen / But I think they’ve made a mistake, because for a long time / They stole my speech and family, see?”[Look out for a grammar text doing a runner, somewhere…]
The stirring horn section includes saxophonist Andy Bickers, trumpeter Angus Gomm and trombonist Anthony Kable, while Midnight Oil guitarists Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey largely stay locked in a tight groove driven by drummer Hirst and bassist Bones Hillman.
It is a remarkably strong return for the quintet that formed in Sydney in 1976, called it quits in 2002 — but for a couple of charity fundraiser gigs — and then returned with fearsome intent [“fearsome intent”!!! What does “fearsome intent” actually mean?] for a 77-date world tour in 2017 that saw the musicians reaching deep into their past to perform more than 100 songs from across 11 albums.
On Saturday, a performance of Gadigal Land filmed in the studio will receive its world premiere during the broadcast of the National Indigenous Music Awards, which will screen on NITV from 7pm as well as online via Facebook and YouTube. [Fair enough – the off button is always there…]
ANDREW MCMILLEN
MUSIC WRITER
Andrew McMillen is an award-winning journalist and author based in Brisbane. Since January 2018, he has worked as national music writer at The Australian.
All aboard the woke train, heading soon for Government Grant Station, via way of Gimme More! And if the ALP ever get back in, bald Pete is a shoo-in for a plush job.
Lurch is proof “White people can’t dance”.
The SMH does say:
Please JC.
The man has struggled with epilepsy on stage for years.
He doesn’t need your cruel put-downs of his disability.
Break it down
Old days style
line 1: Ok no poison, in return you dont spear shepherds and isolated travelers in order to steal from them.
2: We barred you from access to grog for decades, it was those who claimed to love you who inflicted it on you.
3: Why in the name of fuckity fuck would I “bring smallpox” which would kill my “own” population.
4: Ok, rapine and slaughter it is then?
5: Summary executions as well? If you insist.
6: Yes all 150 or so marines a year and a half from reinforcements armed with single shot muskets.
7: You already said you were fine with lawlessness and violence going unpunished, make up your mind.
Give me a break.
9 years in Federal Parliament and his contribution was?
Constitutional recognition and a treaty, anyone?
You would think after the real burning beds (and other furniture and whole houses along with electrocutions) episode he would have quietly retired. The advantages of an education at an exclusive private school.
When did Pete give his Bowral mansion back to the local Aboriginal mob? It would have made a great Australian Story for TheirABC. How did they miss it?
How about the promise of future earnings from this new single going to the black folk?
Rones
