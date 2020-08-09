From today’s ABC Insiders:
David Speers:
It’s the elderly who the virus is hitting the hardest. It’s the young economically who are losing jobs. How do young Australians feel about this?
Look. I think there’s a lot of resilience with our young people. Don’t believe the hype. They’re actually a very, very resilient generation, that just accept that they have to do the right thing in certain circumstances, and this is one of those unprecedented, that word keeps getting chucked around. It’s an unprecedented time, and I think that young people acknowledge that they’re going to have to bear the brunt of this going forward.
Isn’t Speers right on the ball forgetting about the everyone else losing their jobs, many never to work again. And the small business people losing (or about to lose) their homes. And what about the non elderly losing their lives?
And isn’t Shalailah modest. Taking it upon herself to speak for all “young Australians” as in-comprehensively as she does. Apparently according to her, from her comfortable ABC sinecure, “young people acknowledge that they’re going to have to bear the brunt of this going forward”. Do they really? How would she know?
You know who hasn’t yet born the brunt but should? ABC employees like Speers and Shalailah.
Breathtaking arrogance. Just breathtaking.
We’re all in this together.
#ABCJobsMatter.
Easy for the young to sponge off their parents for a few more years – than hope the olds die quickly to get their entitlement, er I meant inheritance…
How many MPs and bureaucrats bear the brunt?
How many MPs and bureaucrats and ABC employees bear the brunt?
FIFY
The economic and fiscal malaise that will result from the covid-19 lockdowns would be the perfect reason to defund the ABC.
We just won’t be able to afford them any longer.
Where did that little post-millennial shyte MPH get to? There’s a perfect article here for bashing on anybody at least 10 seconds older than him going begging!
Seriously, the quality of trolls these days is atrociious.
#Itellyouthisplaceisslipping
ABC public servant tax hoover says she’s alright so everyone else must be too. Do they actually think when they say this?
Absolutely no reason for the ABC to exist anymore. If people want it, they can pay for it by subscription or buy shares in a float.