From today’s ABC Insiders:

David Speers:

It’s the elderly who the virus is hitting the hardest. It’s the young economically who are losing jobs. How do young Australians feel about this?

Shalailah Medhora:

Look. I think there’s a lot of resilience with our young people. Don’t believe the hype. They’re actually a very, very resilient generation, that just accept that they have to do the right thing in certain circumstances, and this is one of those unprecedented, that word keeps getting chucked around. It’s an unprecedented time, and I think that young people acknowledge that they’re going to have to bear the brunt of this going forward.

Isn’t Speers right on the ball forgetting about the everyone else losing their jobs, many never to work again. And the small business people losing (or about to lose) their homes. And what about the non elderly losing their lives?

And isn’t Shalailah modest. Taking it upon herself to speak for all “young Australians” as in-comprehensively as she does. Apparently according to her, from her comfortable ABC sinecure, “young people acknowledge that they’re going to have to bear the brunt of this going forward”. Do they really? How would she know?

You know who hasn’t yet born the brunt but should? ABC employees like Speers and Shalailah.

Breathtaking arrogance. Just breathtaking.

We’re all in this together.

#ABCJobsMatter.