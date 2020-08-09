But will a socially inclusive contractor manage it?

Said Premier Andrews:
“We knew running into this global pandemic that our mental health system wasn’t fit for purpose,”
Fit for purpose ….
Lifeline 13 11 14 Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732
It is the highest impertinence and presumption… in kings and ministers, to pretend to watch over the economy of private people, and to restrain their expense… They are themselves always, and without any exception, the greatest spendthrifts in the society. Let them look well after their own expense, and they may safely trust private people with theirs. If their own extravagance does not ruin the state, that of their subjects never will.
Mental health patients were moved out of proper care facilities into public housing. What could possibly go wrong?
Stackja, blame Jeff Kennett for that. Then he had the nerve to head up Beyond Blue.
Profoundly stupid and dangerous people in charge.
Where is 1800FUCKDAN?
That would make more Victorians feel better than just about anything.
Sure, they will classify all mask protestors and non-adherents to virus theatre as ‘mentally unwell’ and will disappear them for re-education.
Dead Cities!
The whole world was advised this was correct. NSW Richmond Report agreed.
I don’t know about Victoria, but NSW ALP sold the mental health facilities land to private developers.
I hope they use the new Andrew’s Model of Awarding Contracts. Competitive tendering and getting the best is so time consuming for busy public servants.
The security contract for quarantined hotels worked a treat.
The background text for that image.
Straight out of the ministry for truth and not a good slogan to be standing in front of when it comes to commenting about mental health.