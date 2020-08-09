But will a socially inclusive contractor manage it?

Posted on 1:19 pm, August 9, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

See source here.

Said Premier Andrews:

“We knew running into this global pandemic that our mental health system wasn’t fit for purpose,”

Fit for purpose ….

Lifeline 13 11 14   Beyond Blue 1300 224 636   1800RESPECT 1800 737 732

  1. stackja
    #3541452, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Mental health patients were moved out of proper care facilities into public housing. What could possibly go wrong?

  2. Crazyoldranga
    #3541457, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Stackja, blame Jeff Kennett for that. Then he had the nerve to head up Beyond Blue.

  3. C.L.
    #3541462, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    This just published at ABC Online…

    Vic health minister Martin Foley tells the mentally struggling to fuck off:

    Mental Health Minister Martin Foley said the Government wanted to keep people experiencing mental health issues away from emergency departments.

    “Emergency departments are busy at the best of times, particularly now in the height of a pandemic,” he said.

    “We want to make sure that we keep those people who need support for mental illness with the support that they need in the community.”

    Mr Andrews said people failing to follow the rules had contributed to rising case numbers in the state.

  4. pat
    #3541466, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    you might require therapy after you see this!

    16m40s to end: Turnbull explains his change of heart. liked Murdoch originally because he was a progressive, small-l liberal. the complaint: Murdoch equals climate denial, pro-Brexit, pro-Trump. Rudd references are equally hilarious.

    VIDEO: 26m30s: 8 Aug: Aljazeera: The Listening Post: Murdoch’s misinformation: COVID-19, China and climate change
    Is Rupert Murdoch’s media empire responsible for spreading deadly misinformation on COVID-19?
    Richard Gizbert/Flo Phillips
    Contributors:
    Anne Davies – investigative reporter, The Guardian Australia
    Carl Cameron – former political correspondent, Fox News and founder, Front Page Live
    Anthony Klan – former investigative reporter, The Australian and founder, The Klaxon
    Todd Gitlin – professor of journalism and sociology, Columbia University and Chair of Communications, Columbia University
    David Folkenflik – media correspondent, NPR and author, Murdoch’s World: The Last of the Old Media Empires

    ***Malcolm Turnbull on the Murdoch monopoly
    The Listening Post’s Richard Gizbert speaks to someone who has known Rupert Murdoch for decades and is now one of his most outspoken critics: The former prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull.
    https://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/listeningpost/2020/08/murdoch-misinformation-covid-19-china-climate-change-200808072643503.html

  5. rickw
    #3541478, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    Profoundly stupid and dangerous people in charge.

  6. rickw
    #3541483, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Where is 1800FUCKDAN?

    That would make more Victorians feel better than just about anything.

  7. Chris M
    #3541489, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Sure, they will classify all mask protestors and non-adherents to virus theatre as ‘mentally unwell’ and will disappear them for re-education.

  9. stackja
    #3541515, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Crazyoldranga
    #3541457, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    The whole world was advised this was correct. NSW Richmond Report agreed.
    I don’t know about Victoria, but NSW ALP sold the mental health facilities land to private developers.

  10. JohnJJJ
    #3541533, posted on August 9, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    I hope they use the new Andrew’s Model of Awarding Contracts. Competitive tendering and getting the best is so time consuming for busy public servants.
    The security contract for quarantined hotels worked a treat.

  11. Frank
    #3541555, posted on August 9, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    The background text for that image.

    Staying apart keeps us together.

    Straight out of the ministry for truth and not a good slogan to be standing in front of when it comes to commenting about mental health.

