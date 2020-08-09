It’s time for the Victorian Governor to dismiss Daniel Andrews

Header from the ABC’s Breaking News bar. To protect Labor, it nationalises the tragedy. All 17 were Victorians.
-
COVID mortality rates
VIC: 31.8 per million
Australia, excluding VIC: 4.5 per million
Great job, Dictator Dan!
An ALP appointee dismissing a ALP government? Gough said, outrageous!
They are intentionally withholding the medical drugs that would cure most of these people.
Never forget, this is all political now and clearly they need these daily deaths for the cause.
uk ranks fourth in number of deaths. case fatality ratio is over 15% in england. uk cases are rising in number again. data on johns hopkins web site.