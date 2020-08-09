It’s time for the Victorian Governor to dismiss Daniel Andrews

Header from the ABC’s Breaking News bar. To protect Labor, it nationalises the tragedy. All 17 were Victorians.

4 Responses to It’s time for the Victorian Governor to dismiss Daniel Andrews

  1. Roberto
    #3541456, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    COVID mortality rates

    VIC: 31.8 per million

    Australia, excluding VIC: 4.5 per million

    Great job, Dictator Dan!

  2. stackja
    #3541459, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    An ALP appointee dismissing a ALP government? Gough said, outrageous!

  3. Chris M
    #3541499, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    They are intentionally withholding the medical drugs that would cure most of these people.

    Never forget, this is all political now and clearly they need these daily deaths for the cause.

  4. Catcalling Inebriate
    #3541557, posted on August 9, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    uk ranks fourth in number of deaths. case fatality ratio is over 15% in england. uk cases are rising in number again. data on johns hopkins web site.

