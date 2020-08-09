The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome

I am astonished at the ring of endorsements for Daniel Andrews’ stupendous level of incompetence. Everything he does is filled with massive levels of stupidity which has led to failure at every stage. It is possibly because I have been onto this socialist nitwit from well before the coronavirus arrived. See, for example, Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner. From which:
Let’s face it. Daniel Andrews is the worst political leader, the most economically illiterate Premier, we may have ever had in Victoria and I lived through the days of Joan Kirner. When the place goes bankrupt, as it must, we will relive the 1890s collapse and then some.
Victoria is already bankrupt. Has been for a while now. We are dealing with a man of such utter vacuity that it is breathtaking. He started with this $2 billion cancellation of a road that had been proposed by the previous Liberal government for which contracts had been signed, and it has been downhill all the way since then. I can only think everyone is a socialist now and have endorsed Andrews’ policies. His monument will be the other billion dollar plus folly, the train station at The Shrine which no one will ever go to assuming it is ever actually built.
And then there’s the The Melbourne Syndrome.
Feelings of trust or affection felt during a lockdown by its victims towards their most authoritarian political leaders.
I can think of no other reason for others – even those on the supposed right – to give Andrews the pass. Andrews needs to go, and the Liberal Party needs to get a leader in Victoria able to actually present an articulate case in defence of our freedoms along with being able to put in practical policies about the virus that actually make things better and not worse.
Dan never explained the Red Shirt scandal.
Do we have an opposition in Victoria?
Even when he “accepts full responsibility” for the quarantine hotels situation, you get that terrible tingly feeling up your spine, that says “I can’t trust it – he’s saying it ‘politically’ and not for real.”
Sadly, failure of opposition benches surely contributes significantly to failure of the government benches.
Don’t worry, the Liberals are waiting for the right opportunity to go on the attack. When Hell freezes over.
Most Victoriastanis desperately want Chairman Dan’s Hard Left socialism to succeed. He is letting the side down.
…and the Liberal Party needs to get a leader in Victoria able to actually present an articulate case in defence of our freedoms along with being able to put in practical policies about the virus that actually make things better and not worse.
Good luck with that.
Why do people keep voting for this incompetent? Follow the money. A lot of the state either works for the government or collects welfare. Others who you wouldn’t think would vote labor are on the Andrews gravy and don’t want the ride to stop. For example. My sister and her husband are very wealthy and would normally vote conservative, however their consultancy makes heaps from the Andrews government and they won’t hear one word against him. As I said. Follow the money!
Thankyou Queensland for preventing Shorten from being the current PM!
Guaranteed benefits forever: Check
No spine or principles required: Check
That’s the pre-flight done, now how to get pre-selected.
I have reached the conclusion that Melbourne and Victoria got Dan Andrews because the majority are basically fucking retarded.
The “ring of endorsements” for Andrews may well be illusory.
From the outset, Newspoll and other polls are increasingly failing to determine voter intention.
Furthermore, it beggars belief that the multitudes of citizens, badly damaged by Andrews single handed and disgraceful mismanagement of Victoria, would now be viewing him favourably.
Social media (simplistically respected by the journalistic class) is dominated by the idle classes of the left and like the polls, does not reflect the silent majority’s view.
If Andrews survives it will prove there is indeed such a thing as the Stockholm Syndrome.