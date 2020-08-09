The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome

I am astonished at the ring of endorsements for Daniel Andrews’ stupendous level of incompetence. Everything he does is filled with massive levels of stupidity which has led to failure at every stage. It is possibly because I have been onto this socialist nitwit from well before the coronavirus arrived. See, for example, Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner. From which:

Let’s face it. Daniel Andrews is the worst political leader, the most economically illiterate Premier, we may have ever had in Victoria and I lived through the days of Joan Kirner. When the place goes bankrupt, as it must, we will relive the 1890s collapse and then some.

Victoria is already bankrupt. Has been for a while now. We are dealing with a man of such utter vacuity that it is breathtaking. He started with this $2 billion cancellation of a road that had been proposed by the previous Liberal government for which contracts had been signed, and it has been downhill all the way since then. I can only think everyone is a socialist now and have endorsed Andrews’ policies. His monument will be the other billion dollar plus folly, the train station at The Shrine which no one will ever go to assuming it is ever actually built.

And then there’s the The Melbourne Syndrome.

Feelings of trust or affection felt during a lockdown by its victims towards their most authoritarian political leaders.

I can think of no other reason for others – even those on the supposed right – to give Andrews the pass. Andrews needs to go, and the Liberal Party needs to get a leader in Victoria able to actually present an articulate case in defence of our freedoms along with being able to put in practical policies about the virus that actually make things better and not worse.