The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome

Posted on 12:58 pm, August 9, 2020 by Steve Kates

I am astonished at the ring of endorsements for Daniel Andrews’ stupendous level of incompetence. Everything he does is filled with massive levels of stupidity which has led to failure at every stage. It is possibly because I have been onto this socialist nitwit from well before the coronavirus arrived. See, for example, Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner. From which:

Let’s face it. Daniel Andrews is the worst political leader, the most economically illiterate Premier, we may have ever had in Victoria and I lived through the days of Joan Kirner. When the place goes bankrupt, as it must, we will relive the 1890s collapse and then some.

Victoria is already bankrupt. Has been for a while now. We are dealing with a man of such utter vacuity that it is breathtaking. He started with this $2 billion cancellation of a road that had been proposed by the previous Liberal government for which contracts had been signed, and it has been downhill all the way since then. I can only think everyone is a socialist now and have endorsed Andrews’ policies. His monument will be the other billion dollar plus folly, the train station at The Shrine which no one will ever go to assuming it is ever actually built.

And then there’s the The Melbourne Syndrome.

Feelings of trust or affection felt during a lockdown by its victims towards their most authoritarian political leaders.

I can think of no other reason for others – even those on the supposed right – to give Andrews the pass. Andrews needs to go, and the Liberal Party needs to get a leader in Victoria able to actually present an articulate case in defence of our freedoms along with being able to put in practical policies about the virus that actually make things better and not worse.

12 Responses to The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome

  1. stackja
    #3541406, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Dan never explained the Red Shirt scandal.

  2. Bronson
    #3541410, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Do we have an opposition in Victoria?

  3. John A
    #3541411, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Even when he “accepts full responsibility” for the quarantine hotels situation, you get that terrible tingly feeling up your spine, that says “I can’t trust it – he’s saying it ‘politically’ and not for real.”

  4. nb
    #3541414, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Sadly, failure of opposition benches surely contributes significantly to failure of the government benches.

  5. bemused
    #3541422, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Don’t worry, the Liberals are waiting for the right opportunity to go on the attack. When Hell freezes over.

  6. H B Bear
    #3541426, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Most Victoriastanis desperately want Chairman Dan’s Hard Left socialism to succeed. He is letting the side down.

  7. Some History
    #3541445, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    …and the Liberal Party needs to get a leader in Victoria able to actually present an articulate case in defence of our freedoms along with being able to put in practical policies about the virus that actually make things better and not worse.

    Good luck with that.

  8. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3541448, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Why do people keep voting for this incompetent? Follow the money. A lot of the state either works for the government or collects welfare. Others who you wouldn’t think would vote labor are on the Andrews gravy and don’t want the ride to stop. For example. My sister and her husband are very wealthy and would normally vote conservative, however their consultancy makes heaps from the Andrews government and they won’t hear one word against him. As I said. Follow the money!

  9. Sean
    #3541454, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Thankyou Queensland for preventing Shorten from being the current PM!

  10. 132andBush
    #3541468, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Guaranteed benefits forever: Check
    No spine or principles required: Check

    That’s the pre-flight done, now how to get pre-selected.

  11. rickw
    #3541523, posted on August 9, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    I have reached the conclusion that Melbourne and Victoria got Dan Andrews because the majority are basically fucking retarded.

  12. Rob
    #3541547, posted on August 9, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    The “ring of endorsements” for Andrews may well be illusory.
    From the outset, Newspoll and other polls are increasingly failing to determine voter intention.
    Furthermore, it beggars belief that the multitudes of citizens, badly damaged by Andrews single handed and disgraceful mismanagement of Victoria, would now be viewing him favourably.
    Social media (simplistically respected by the journalistic class) is dominated by the idle classes of the left and like the polls, does not reflect the silent majority’s view.
    If Andrews survives it will prove there is indeed such a thing as the Stockholm Syndrome.

