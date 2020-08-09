And by the way, when did Twitter become the Victorian Parliament?
Let the independent judge do her job, let the cards fall where they may. I believe there is nothing to fear in seeking the truth. The truth will set you free.
— Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) August 8, 2020
Desperate Danny’s stormtroopers are getting so savage that there are even complaints from journalists at the Spencer Street Soviet:
“The rage against Premier Andrews is white-hot in some quarters, particularly among business leaders, who despise him for shutting down the Melbourne economy with little warning and poor communication. But other voters will not hear a word of criticism of the Premier, despite the obvious failure of his government’s quarantine response. There is even a hashtag on Twitter pledging fealty to him: #istandwithdan.
On Thursday this blind loyalty turned into a mob attack when a journalist who questioned Premier Andrews at a heated press conference was savaged on social media. As is so often the case, particularly if the target is a woman, the abuse was highly personal and nasty.
The pandemic has suspended many normal rules. It is precisely for this reason the ordinary rules of journalism – relentless questioning, the dogged pursuit of transparency – should be followed even more closely than usual.”
… because ‘retired judge’ doesn’t have the same ring to it
But, but she’s worked so hard!
Yes the truth will set her free when she is released from prison after serving 20 years for multiple manslaughters. Given the situation she could be charged with crimes against humanity.