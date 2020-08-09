How much do good intentions cost? Well, our friends in Victoria have shown, such intentions costs (so far) billions of dollars, (so far) tens of thousands of jobs and (so far) dozens of lives. The economic and social carnage to follow can be added, but can’t yet be accounted for. But accountability is priceless.

From the AGE:

… as evidence mounts that the decision to use private security guards at Melbourne’s quarantine hotels was partly driven by a well-meaning attempt to provide jobs under “social inclusion” policies.

Why the Age describes these policies as “well meaning” is not clear because it was not well meaning for the citizens and tax payers of Victoria, but notwithstanding. Maybe under such well meaning policies, school teachers should be selected based on “social inclusion”. How about surgeons be allocated based on “social inclusion”. Hey. Why not allocate Departmental Secretary jobs based on “social inclusion”.

This is the utopia of public policy and intellectual elite where people are appointed by their ranking on the intersectionality pyramid, except of course the positions held by these same public policy and intellectual elite.

The only jobs thus far that don’t appear to have been affected is those of the people who mismanaged this and came up with this “well meaning” policy, but some animals are more equal than others.

But it gets better. Unified Security is the group that provided this important service:

As an Indigenous-owned company, Unified satisfies the government’s criteria for contracts under its social inclusion procurement policy. It won the security contract for Metro Trains last year and specifically referred to its Brotherhood of St Laurence partnership in briefing documents supplied to government.

but

The appointment of Unified proved controversial because, unlike Wilson and MSS, it was not on the government’s preferred panel of security suppliers. Despite this, Unified ended up doing the bulk of the hotel quarantine work. All three companies had to rely on sub-contractors to supply their guards – some of whom were recruited via WhatsApp messages – at short notice.

Controversial. That’s a nice choice of words.

This beggars the question. Did the people who managed the Pink Bats and School Halls program relocate to the Victorian public service? Did former members of the Rudd Government consult on the design of this program?

According to the Age:

Mr (Premier) Andrews declared a state of disaster recently when Melbourne was moved onto stage four restrictions.

But the rest of us know better. It’s more like a disaster state.