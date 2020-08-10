Further demonstrating that the ABC is not really a media organisation but rather a political operation posing as media organisation ….

When it comes to campaigning and running political media operations, the ABC is almost as good as a political party. Consider this nonsense from the SMHAge:

Maybe Aunty should promote them to replace ABC chair Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson, whose failure to reverse cuts of $84 million is forcing the broadcaster to axe up to 250 jobs.

Credit where credit is due. That the ABC can convince a private media organisation that has been economically decimated by the behaviour of the ABC is impressive of sorts.

But like a good political campaign, never let the facts get in the way of the narrative.

There were no cuts to the ABC, of $84 million or otherwise. It was a failure to increase. And please don’t give us the keeping up with inflation nonsense given that inflation was negative last quarter. OK that’s official inflation and not real inflation before statistical curation, but be that as it may.

And also, these so called 250 job cuts were not forced on the ABC. That was an ABC decision. The ABC staff could have taken modest pay cuts, or even declined their pay increases, and that would have saved more than enough to prevent these job cuts.

But this is not about the money or the jobs. This is about the issue and about power. About who decides how tax payer funds are allocated – by the ABC or by the Parliament.

Have a look at any ABC current affairs show and their advice to government on how to spend and who to tax. That’s not journalism. That’t not Sky after dark. That’s ABC 24/7.