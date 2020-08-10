An outbreak of the deadly fuck it I’m outta here-itus virus has hit left-wing heroes harder than most:
Figures provided to the ABC show more teachers have had WorkCover claims approved for conditions, such as mental injury, related to the pandemic than people in any other profession in Victoria.
Fewer health professionals who have actually contracted coronavirus at work have had claims approved than teachers who have not contracted the virus, figures show.It’s been an almost relentless period of time without any break whatsoever, so they’re working incredibly hard to meet the needs of their students, which is heroic really.”
– Teachers psychologist Andrew Fuller says at the start of the pandemic, many Victorian teachers began preparing their wills.
That is despite the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reporting about 1,200 Victorian health professionals have tested positive…
The figures show that few, if any, workers caught up in one of Victoria’s largest clusters, the outbreak at Cedar Meats Australia, have submitted WorkCover claims, despite the ABC confirming at least one worker spent several weeks in intensive care.
Dr Fuller goes on to say that things are only going to get worse for teachers because in the later stages of the school year, Year 12 students are much harder to manage. “The tensions [about] who can motivate these kids, whether it’s parents or teachers, becomes more fraught,” he said.
But the lefties have been the most vociferous in chanting the nauseating mantra “we’re all in this together”.
Tony Heller on Sweden’s success vs New Zealand’s abject failure:
Snowflakes. But it sounds like a variation on the “dancing mania” one gets it ….
Why is it the ABC website for news has no comments field?
Because the ABC isn’t interested in the views of any of the oiks who actually pay the taxes that fund the ABC.
What chance do the poor kiddies have. What ever happened to the adults setting an example? I’m beginning to think that teachers shouldn’t be allowed to enter a classroom until they’ve worked in other fields for at least a decade. 3 of the best teachers I had growing up worked in other fields before entering teaching. The worst ones came straight from the unis. Institutionalised people aren’t exactly healthy for a field.
Victorian teachers are lazy inconsiderate aceholes.
No students should equal No pay …not an extended holiday .
Go Dan the man …sooner the better!
What a load of crap.
I doubt any sane person went out and made a will because they were going to work via a motor vehicle
..more chance of death from that than catching the china virus let alone dying from it
Or anyone who might disturb the narrative.
TT no wonder there are so many snowflakes around if teachers are so Anxious . Years ago (30) a group of psychologists who had trained in therapy now known as Cognitive BeHavioural Therapy approached to Education Department to train teachers and pupils in a programme designed by RET Institute , implemented successfully in America . We put it into One school With marvellous results . A book that parents to read to help themselves and their kids is The Optimistic Child by Martin Seligman that is based on the same therapy.