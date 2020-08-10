Figures provided to the ABC show more teachers have had WorkCover claims approved for conditions, such as mental injury, related to the pandemic than people in any other profession in Victoria.

Fewer health professionals who have actually contracted coronavirus at work have had claims approved than teachers who have not contracted the virus, figures show.

It's been an almost relentless period of time without any break whatsoever, so they're working incredibly hard to meet the needs of their students, which is heroic really."

– Teachers psychologist Andrew Fuller says at the start of the pandemic, many Victorian teachers began preparing their wills.



That is despite the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reporting about 1,200 Victorian health professionals have tested positive…

The figures show that few, if any, workers caught up in one of Victoria’s largest clusters, the outbreak at Cedar Meats Australia, have submitted WorkCover claims, despite the ABC confirming at least one worker spent several weeks in intensive care.