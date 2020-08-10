– Norm Macdonald
Liberty Quote
The capitalist process, not by coincidence but by virtue of its mechanism, progressively raises the standard of life of the masses.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Archivist on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Colonel Crispin Berka on The whole world is watching
- Dasher on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- billie on Green totalitarianism
- Archivist on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- HT on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Rex Anger on The whole world is watching
- Damon on Liberal Wet compares Daniel Andrews to Teddy Roosevelt
- Old School Conservative on The whole world is watching
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Rex Anger on The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome
- Anne on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- HT on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Old School Conservative on Green totalitarianism
- Lee on The whole world is watching
- bemused on The whole world is watching
- incoherent rambler on The whole world is watching
- old bloke on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Beachcomber on The whole world is watching
- Gilas on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Lee on The whole world is watching
- stackja on The whole world is watching
- Lee on The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome
- Hay Stockard on “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Perth Trader on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: August 8, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Green totalitarianism
- The whole world is watching
- Liberal Wet compares Daniel Andrews to Teddy Roosevelt
- Graphs Galore
- ABC of BS
- Almost Relentless
- Problem is we’re not borrowing from the future, but taking from it
- The ultimate sinecure? Or the $32 million appointment.
- Joe Montana
- But will a socially inclusive contractor manage it?
- It’s time for the Victorian Governor to dismiss Daniel Andrews
- The Daniel Andrews cult and the Melbourne Syndrome
- Breathtaking arrogance. Just breathtaking.
- The truth will set you free
- Well meaning
- More on hydroxychloroquine
- Whadda we want? The Beach Boys! When do we want ’em?
- White Bank Balances Matter
- Expert Check
- A Terribly Sad Story
- Who is that unmasked man?
- Open Forum: August 8, 2020
- Not Up There, Cazaly
- Why RE is not replacing conventional energy
- Friday Fun: Can the Governor-General abolish Victoria?
- It is what it is
- Closing in on Danny for the title of Australia’s biggest dickhead
- He’s maybe two weeks away from a watermelon reference
- The Australian is now the print version of the ABC
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Well Done
Only took 32 years of lobbying and gathering evidence.
Finally someone has seen sense.
Great work by all who have worked to get Teddy the recognition he so richly deserves.
From what I have read. Good decision.
Excellent news.
Hopefully Her Maj will give the OK.
I wonder if the Crimean cannon bronze is running out?
Long ago, Bruce.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victoria_Cross#Manufacture
From my understanding, he certainly fitted the criteria for the award. The brass won’t like it though. All the more reason I hope he gets it.
It’s also time that Monash receives a posthumous promotion to Field Marshall.
Surprised Morrison didn’t go shopping for a Victorian hero to posthumously award a VC to. Just say’n…you know, as a “look over there” opportunity.
As for Sheehan, I don’t think we should be winding back the clock so far to award medals for valour. He certainly sounds like he deserves it. It’s just that there are so many others who likewise deserved medals for valour and missed out simply because we had a quota for awards (unlike the USA). And it was the Navy that was to slack to do the paperwork at the time, kinda disingenuous for Navy today to be all fired up about it.
I don’t begrudge Sheehan though, brass balls and an audacious warrior, “respect”. Why not all the others as well though? Move more fully to the US system?
That’s kinda my point above. Monash to Field Marshal (like Blamey was). And, and, and…no disrespect intended, I was a soldier, I get it. But I also get it’s history, and should stay so.
BTW, IMHO Monash is much more deserving of the rank of Field Marshal than was Blamey.
Oh, fuck off. This is a good decision.
If you want to give awards to “all the others who likewise deserved medals for valour”, please name an overlooked Australian war hero who did something comparable to Teddy Sheahan, who hasn’t been recognised.
As an retired soldier (30 years and vet) I have nothing but admiration for Sheehan, incredible heroism, but I also think of the unsung heroes and I know some. I dont support this posthumous award. Sheehan has a special place in the War Memorial as befits his valor and that he was not awarded a medal for bravery is part of the story. Unfortunately this will spawn many more less fitting awards, its human nature and the further we go from major conflict the less people understand the work of the average soldier in combat and more they think they should get a medal. For much the same reasons I dont think we should promote the great General Blamey…it is what it is and should remain so.
Here we go. Another “retired soldier” who doesn’t “support this award.”
The same goes for you too: pony up.
Come on. Name one other Australian soldier who did something comparable, who has not been recognised. We’re waiting.