“Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”

– Norm Macdonald

12 Responses to “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3542538, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Well Done

    Only took 32 years of lobbying and gathering evidence.

  2. Megan
    #3542543, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Finally someone has seen sense.

    Great work by all who have worked to get Teddy the recognition he so richly deserves.

  3. stackja
    #3542544, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:53 am

    From what I have read. Good decision.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3542549, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Excellent news.
    Hopefully Her Maj will give the OK.
    I wonder if the Crimean cannon bronze is running out?

  6. Hay Stockard
    #3542575, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    From my understanding, he certainly fitted the criteria for the award. The brass won’t like it though. All the more reason I hope he gets it.

  7. old bloke
    #3542584, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    It’s also time that Monash receives a posthumous promotion to Field Marshall.

  8. HT
    #3542589, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Surprised Morrison didn’t go shopping for a Victorian hero to posthumously award a VC to. Just say’n…you know, as a “look over there” opportunity.

    As for Sheehan, I don’t think we should be winding back the clock so far to award medals for valour. He certainly sounds like he deserves it. It’s just that there are so many others who likewise deserved medals for valour and missed out simply because we had a quota for awards (unlike the USA). And it was the Navy that was to slack to do the paperwork at the time, kinda disingenuous for Navy today to be all fired up about it.

    I don’t begrudge Sheehan though, brass balls and an audacious warrior, “respect”. Why not all the others as well though? Move more fully to the US system?

  9. HT
    #3542596, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    old bloke
    #3542584, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:21 pm
    It’s also time that Monash receives a posthumous promotion to Field Marshall.

    That’s kinda my point above. Monash to Field Marshal (like Blamey was). And, and, and…no disrespect intended, I was a soldier, I get it. But I also get it’s history, and should stay so.

    BTW, IMHO Monash is much more deserving of the rank of Field Marshal than was Blamey.

  10. Archivist
    #3542597, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    As for Sheehan, I don’t think we should be winding back the clock so far to award medals for valour.

    Oh, fuck off. This is a good decision.

    If you want to give awards to “all the others who likewise deserved medals for valour”, please name an overlooked Australian war hero who did something comparable to Teddy Sheahan, who hasn’t been recognised.

  11. Dasher
    #3542600, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    As an retired soldier (30 years and vet) I have nothing but admiration for Sheehan, incredible heroism, but I also think of the unsung heroes and I know some. I dont support this posthumous award. Sheehan has a special place in the War Memorial as befits his valor and that he was not awarded a medal for bravery is part of the story. Unfortunately this will spawn many more less fitting awards, its human nature and the further we go from major conflict the less people understand the work of the average soldier in combat and more they think they should get a medal. For much the same reasons I dont think we should promote the great General Blamey…it is what it is and should remain so.

  12. Archivist
    #3542602, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    As an retired soldier (30 years and vet) I have nothing but admiration for Sheehan, incredible heroism, but I also think of the unsung heroes and I know some. I dont support this posthumous award.

    Here we go. Another “retired soldier” who doesn’t “support this award.”

    The same goes for you too: pony up.

    Come on. Name one other Australian soldier who did something comparable, who has not been recognised. We’re waiting.

