Graphs Galore

The ABC’s Digital Story Team has put together a superior ensemble of COVID graphs well worth perusing.
This graph seems to show that Victoria’s “hot-spot” lockdown (1 July) either stymied a repeat of the precipitous falling-cum-flattening seen during the so-called first wave or, at least, did nothing enduring to replicate it. Was locking people indoors, in fact, the fatal meta-cause of the stop-start second wave debacle?
Second wave was always used in the past to refer to a re-emergence of a pandemic outbreak some period, up to a year, after the first. The terrible flu of 1918 did fall back considerably and looked over until a second outbreak, more deadly than the first, took hold nearly a year after. It had mutated and caused many more deaths to populations already decimated a year before..
What seems to be happening in the COVID 19 pandemic is severe shutdowns simply sequesters the disease among closeted families/groups which then shows up as increased infection rates whenever the policy is eased. Rather than a ‘second wave’ as the breathless media keeps going on about, it is a recurrent initial wave simply interrupted by shutdowns.
The only second wave here is a second wave of lockdowns.
Notice the Spike on the July1st started going up when ? Looks like it fits in with BLM march on 6th June So the other thing to note is there are no numbers for the 6 people who were positive and had been to march ,the closest are the 30 attributed to H&M worker who had attended the march.
How bad is covid really? (A Swedish doctor’s perspective)
Ok, I want to preface this article by stating that it is entirely anecdotal and based on my experience working as a doctor in the emergency room of one of the big hospitals in Stockholm, Sweden, and of living as a citizen in Sweden. As many people know, Sweden is perhaps the country that has taken the most relaxed attitude of any towards the covid pandemic. Unlike other countries, Sweden never went in to complete lockdown. Non-essential businesses have remained open, people have continued to go to cafés and restaurants, children have remained in school, and very few people have bothered with face masks in public.
Covid hit Stockholm like a storm in mid-March. One day I was seeing people with appendicitis and kidney stones, the usual things you see in the emergency room. The next day all those patients were gone and the only thing coming in to the hospital was covid. Practically everyone who was tested had covid, regardless of what the presenting symtom was. People came in with a nose bleed and they had covid. They came in with stomach pain and they had covid.
Then, after a few months, all the covid patients disappeared. It is now four months since the start of the pandemic, and I haven’t seen a single covid patient in over a month. When I do test someone because they have a cough or a fever, the test invariably comes back negative. At the peak three months back, a hundred people were dying a day of covid in Sweden, a country with a population of ten million. We are now down to around five people dying per day in the whole country, and that number continues to drop. Since people generally die around three weeks after infection, that means virtually no-one is getting infected any more. If we assume around 0.5 percent of those infected die (which I think is very generous, more on that later), then that means that three weeks back 1,000 people were getting infected per day in the whole country, which works out to a daily risk per person of getting infected of 1 in 10,000, which is miniscule. And remember, the risk of dying is at the very most 1 in 200 if you actually do get infected. And that was three weeks ago. Basically, covid is in all practical senses over and done with in Sweden. After four months.
In total covid has killed under 6,000 people in a country of ten million. A country with an annual death rate of around 100,000 people. Considering that 70% of those who have died of covid are over 80 years old, quite a few of those 6,000 would have died this year anyway. That makes covid a mere blip in terms of its effect on mortality.
That is why it is nonsensical to compare covid to other major pandemics, like the 1918 pandemic that killed tens of millions of people. Covid will never even come close to those numbers. And yet many countries have shut down their entire economies, stopped children going to school, and made large portions of their population unemployed in order to deal with this disease..
Sweden ripped the metaphorical band-aid off quickly and got the epidemic over and done with in a short amount of time, while the rest of the world has chosen to try to peel the band-aid off slowly. At present that means Sweden has one of the highest total death rates in the world. But covid is over in Sweden. People have gone back to their normal lives and barely anyone is getting infected any more. I am willing to bet that the countries that have shut down completely will see rates spike when they open up. If that is the case, then there won’t have been any point in shutting down in the first place, because all those countries are going to end up with the same number of dead at the end of the day anyway. Shutting down completely in order to decrease the total number of deaths only makes sense if you are willing to stay shut down until a vaccine is available. That could take years. No country is willing to wait that long.
Which simply defeats the point of the massive overreaction and authoritarian measures taken in Victoria.
But don’t expect an idiot like the Victorian premier to learn any lessons.