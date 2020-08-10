Graphs Galore

The ABC’s Digital Story Team has put together a superior ensemble of COVID graphs well worth perusing.

This graph seems to show that Victoria’s “hot-spot” lockdown (1 July) either stymied a repeat of the precipitous falling-cum-flattening seen during the so-called first wave or, at least, did nothing enduring to replicate it. Was locking people indoors, in fact, the fatal meta-cause of the stop-start second wave debacle?