Green totalitarianism

Posted on 10:53 am, August 10, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Sarah Hanson-Young speaking about the “anti-vaccination sentiment within her party” said this:

It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.

Not a variety of views but the right views.  Not a range of information or the best information but the right information.  Right as in determined and distributed by a central government.

Stalin could not have said it better.  Oh hang on.  He did:

Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas.

16 Responses to Green totalitarianism

  1. cuckoo
    #3542469, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:58 am

    Surely the real story here is that there is anti-vax sentiment in the Greens party? Not that this is remotely surprising in such a militantly anti-rational, anti-science party. A chakra-stroking, dreamcatcher-weaving, unicorn-petting party.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3542475, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:01 am

    It’s our job as politicians to make sure the left views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the left’s information

  3. Winston Smith
    #3542480, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Spartacus:

    It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.

    SHY would have no idea how sinister that sentence is. To her, it is just a logical statement.

  4. Roger
    #3542486, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:08 am

    It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.

    And it’s a pity we can’t control what’s said around the dinner table.

    Yet.

  5. The BigBlueCat
    #3542487, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:09 am

    But, but, but … surely the Greens are the rational ones … the ones that know the truth. Just like a certain troll … he’ll be along any moment to tell us we’re all leftists and have no reason to disagree with the Greens because, really, we all agree with them since we’re uneducated and ignorant on such things ….

    Of course, Sarah Hanson-Young is no arbiter of truth, and while we ought to want our politicians to apprehend truth and reality, all we really see from them is ideological posturing. It’s our job as voters to assess what the pollies tell us, and vote for the ones that align to our understandings, our hopes and our desires for this country. The Greens are watermelons …

  6. Dianeh
    #3542493, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:10 am

    I’m a bit confused.

    Is the right version to get vaccinated, or not to get vaccinated?

    Is there a “people’s choice” option? Or is that the wrong view?

  7. Rex Anger
    #3542496, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:13 am

    @ Dianeh-

    I’m a bit confused.

    Is the right version to get vaccinated, or not to get vaccinated?

    Is there a “people’s choice” option? Or is that the wrong view?

    (Consults Astrological Almanac)
    Depends.

    What day is it? Which moon phase are we in? And what is currently waxing relative.to Uranus? 😛

  8. Bruce
    #3542497, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Oh, they are “apprehending” Truth and Reality, alright and lining them up, bound and gagged, next to the well-prepared, deep grave.

  9. Terry
    #3542501, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:17 am

    ‘disseminated’

    Ah yes, the “right” view (although I thought she was vehemently anti-right/anti-freedom).

    ‘If we want your opinion, we’ll tell you what it is, little person.’

  10. The BigBlueCat
    #3542502, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:18 am

    And what is currently waxing relative.to Uranus?

    You had to go there, didn’t you?

  11. H B Bear
    #3542505, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:20 am

    If Sarah Hanson-Sea Patrol and the Greens are doing our thinking we’re finished.

  12. Lee
    #3542517, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:26 am

    It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.

    SHY’s opinion is more or less in lockstep with those many lefties who I have seen argue that that is the MSM’s job – or to put it bluntly, “the right views” that the Left approves of.

  13. Mak Siccar
    #3542519, posted on August 10, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Any story involving SHY should not have her name or acronym in the link and should come with a trigger warning.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3542564, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    The problem with SHY’s views is the climate and economics ones are nuttier than a walnut orchard. So when she starts talking about vaccination people naturally draw a conclusion.

  15. Old School Conservative
    #3542588, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Breitbart has just profiled Ricky Gervais who has again defended the rights of comedians to tell offensive jokes – without being stripped of their livelihoods.

    “If it is choosing not to watch a comedian because you don’t like them, that’s everyone’s right. But when people are trying to get someone fired because they don’t like their opinion about something that’s nothing to do with their job, that’s what I call cancel culture, and that’s not cool,”

    Good on Ricky. He’s a lefty who understands freedom of speech better than many “conservatives”.

  16. billie
    #3542598, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    huh, aren’t they the mob wailing about tolerence usually?

