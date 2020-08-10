Green totalitarianism

Sarah Hanson-Young speaking about the “anti-vaccination sentiment within her party” said this:
It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.
Not a variety of views but the right views. Not a range of information or the best information but the right information. Right as in determined and distributed by a central government.
Stalin could not have said it better. Oh hang on. He did:
Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas.
Surely the real story here is that there is anti-vax sentiment in the Greens party? Not that this is remotely surprising in such a militantly anti-rational, anti-science party. A chakra-stroking, dreamcatcher-weaving, unicorn-petting party.
Spartacus:
SHY would have no idea how sinister that sentence is. To her, it is just a logical statement.
And it’s a pity we can’t control what’s said around the dinner table.
Yet.
But, but, but … surely the Greens are the rational ones … the ones that know the truth. Just like a certain troll … he’ll be along any moment to tell us we’re all leftists and have no reason to disagree with the Greens because, really, we all agree with them since we’re uneducated and ignorant on such things ….
Of course, Sarah Hanson-Young is no arbiter of truth, and while we ought to want our politicians to apprehend truth and reality, all we really see from them is ideological posturing. It’s our job as voters to assess what the pollies tell us, and vote for the ones that align to our understandings, our hopes and our desires for this country. The Greens are watermelons …
I’m a bit confused.
Is the right version to get vaccinated, or not to get vaccinated?
Is there a “people’s choice” option? Or is that the wrong view?
‘
@ Dianeh-
(Consults Astrological Almanac)
Depends.
What day is it? Which moon phase are we in? And what is currently waxing relative.to Uranus? 😛
Oh, they are “apprehending” Truth and Reality, alright and lining them up, bound and gagged, next to the well-prepared, deep grave.
‘disseminated’
Ah yes, the “right” view (although I thought she was vehemently anti-right/anti-freedom).
‘If we want your opinion, we’ll tell you what it is, little person.’
You had to go there, didn’t you?
If Sarah Hanson-Sea Patrol and the Greens are doing our thinking we’re finished.
It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.
SHY’s opinion is more or less in lockstep with those many lefties who I have seen argue that that is the MSM’s job – or to put it bluntly, “the right views” that the Left approves of.
Any story involving SHY should not have her name or acronym in the link and should come with a trigger warning.
The problem with SHY’s views is the climate and economics ones are nuttier than a walnut orchard. So when she starts talking about vaccination people naturally draw a conclusion.
Breitbart has just profiled Ricky Gervais who has again defended the rights of comedians to tell offensive jokes – without being stripped of their livelihoods.
“If it is choosing not to watch a comedian because you don’t like them, that’s everyone’s right. But when people are trying to get someone fired because they don’t like their opinion about something that’s nothing to do with their job, that’s what I call cancel culture, and that’s not cool,”
Good on Ricky. He’s a lefty who understands freedom of speech better than many “conservatives”.
huh, aren’t they the mob wailing about tolerence usually?