Green totalitarianism

Sarah Hanson-Young speaking about the “anti-vaccination sentiment within her party” said this:

It’s our job as politicians to make sure the right views are being disseminated and that everyone has access to the right information.

Not a variety of views but the right views. Not a range of information or the best information but the right information. Right as in determined and distributed by a central government.

Stalin could not have said it better. Oh hang on. He did:

Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas.