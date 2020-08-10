Liberal Wet compares Daniel Andrews to Teddy Roosevelt

13 Responses to Liberal Wet compares Daniel Andrews to Teddy Roosevelt

  1. Lee
    #3542421, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Brother and ABC sister, both wankers.

  2. Bruce
    #3542424, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Easy to see why Baird is an EX Premier:

    Why have someone like him when you can vote in something like Andrews?

    Then again, here in Queensland, we Labor (or would if there were any jobs left), under Parlous-chook.

  3. cuckoo
    #3542426, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Just guessing, but if Teddy Roosevelt had been in Andrews’ position, I think he would have gone with the ADF personnel option for hotel quarantine, rather than the rag-tag, me-no-English diversity hires.

  4. Roger
    #3542429, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:21 am

    And it goes for Dan who I know is working his absolute guts out to save lives.

    And being socially inclusive while he does it.

    Why, he’s the very model of a modern politic-ian.

  5. AC
    #3542432, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Who gives a [email protected]#$ what greyhound Mike thinks? He is and always was a pretend conservative.

    And that goes double for the inbred sister!

  6. Dasher
    #3542433, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Once again the ones who suffer no financial set backs to mention, don’t have to live in a claustrophobic flat for 6 weeks have plenty of space to do what they want are all cheering others tough stand which is for all our good after all, we are all in this together………sickening.

  7. Lee
    #3542435, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:28 am

    This dickhead defends Andrews, but doesn’t actually live in Victoria.
    Easy to praise someone for their very heavy-handed actions, if one doesn’t have to live under them.

  8. Bronson
    #3542436, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Mike Baird sold out in Nsw as soon as it got tough he cut and ran for the big money in the banks. Self obsessed narcissist to busys telling everybody else how to live while getting fat on his own virtue. Dish lickers finished mike off he should have stayed away from the track.

  9. Robber Baron
    #3542438, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:31 am

    The power structure must be under real pressure for this insider to praise the tyrant because the talk of revolution is growing by the day.

  10. Mater
    #3542443, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:35 am

    It’s ironic that Baird’s predecessor fell on his sword over a questionable bottle of plonk.
    Compare and contrast that to Chairman Dan’s list of ‘questionables’ over the years (Red Shirt, etc), and now this Covid fiasco.
    No shame, whatsoever.

  11. HT
    #3542444, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:36 am

    I’d take competent leadership putting a 35 hour week over a well meaning (feeling generous) but incompetent / corrupt tosser working 100 hour weeks anyway. 100 hours of incompetence simply makes matters worse as they compound the problems they created.

  12. Roberto
    #3542446, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:38 am

    ‘Working his guts out’: so much effort and yet such catastrophic outcomes. Perhaps Andrews should be doing nothing instead?

  13. Jock
    #3542448, posted on August 10, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Im asking this question seriously. Has there ever been the same love in , the other way??

