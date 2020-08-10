Liberty Quote
Liberal Wet compares Daniel Andrews to Teddy Roosevelt
This entry was posted in Conservative politics. Bookmark the permalink.
Brother and ABC sister, both wankers.
Easy to see why Baird is an EX Premier:
Why have someone like him when you can vote in something like Andrews?
Then again, here in Queensland, we Labor (or would if there were any jobs left), under Parlous-chook.
Just guessing, but if Teddy Roosevelt had been in Andrews’ position, I think he would have gone with the ADF personnel option for hotel quarantine, rather than the rag-tag, me-no-English diversity hires.
And it goes for Dan who I know is working his absolute guts out to save lives.
And being socially inclusive while he does it.
Why, he’s the very model of a modern politic-ian.
Who gives a [email protected]#$ what greyhound Mike thinks? He is and always was a pretend conservative.
And that goes double for the inbred sister!
Once again the ones who suffer no financial set backs to mention, don’t have to live in a claustrophobic flat for 6 weeks have plenty of space to do what they want are all cheering others tough stand which is for all our good after all, we are all in this together………sickening.
This dickhead defends Andrews, but doesn’t actually live in Victoria.
Easy to praise someone for their very heavy-handed actions, if one doesn’t have to live under them.
Mike Baird sold out in Nsw as soon as it got tough he cut and ran for the big money in the banks. Self obsessed narcissist to busys telling everybody else how to live while getting fat on his own virtue. Dish lickers finished mike off he should have stayed away from the track.
The power structure must be under real pressure for this insider to praise the tyrant because the talk of revolution is growing by the day.
It’s ironic that Baird’s predecessor fell on his sword over a questionable bottle of plonk.
Compare and contrast that to Chairman Dan’s list of ‘questionables’ over the years (Red Shirt, etc), and now this Covid fiasco.
No shame, whatsoever.
I’d take competent leadership putting a 35 hour week over a well meaning (feeling generous) but incompetent / corrupt tosser working 100 hour weeks anyway. 100 hours of incompetence simply makes matters worse as they compound the problems they created.
‘Working his guts out’: so much effort and yet such catastrophic outcomes. Perhaps Andrews should be doing nothing instead?
Im asking this question seriously. Has there ever been the same love in , the other way??