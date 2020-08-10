The Deputy Premier and Chief Health Officer are in constant contact with the NRL. I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands. Everyone has to do the right thing. Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders.” The Deputy Premier and Chief Health Officer are in constant contact with the NRL. I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands. Everyone has to do the right thing. Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders.” – Despite an election looming, Queensland’s Annastacia Palaszczuk is courageously indifferent about Grand Final day



The only cluster worrying the people of Queensland is contagious losing on the paddock. If one or more of the red-boxed strugglers were in contention, she’d sell ventilators on Gumtree to finance a Lang Park finale.