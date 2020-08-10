Nothing Is More Important

Posted on 1:33 pm, August 10, 2020

The Deputy Premier and Chief Health Officer are in constant contact with the NRL. I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands. Everyone has to do the right thing. Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders.”

– Despite an election looming, Queensland’s Annastacia Palaszczuk is courageously indifferent about Grand Final day

 
The only cluster worrying the people of Queensland is contagious losing on the paddock. If one or more of the red-boxed strugglers were in contention, she’d sell ventilators on Gumtree to finance a Lang Park finale.

One Response to Nothing Is More Important

  Hay Stockard
    #3542669, posted on August 10, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Yep. Pretty sure it will be an all,Sydney grand final. If it gets played.

