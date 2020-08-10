The whole world is watching

It is astonishing that Victoria, and Daniel Andrews specifically, is now internationally famous for the approach taken to deal with CV-19: Australian State Goes Full Coronafascist. When this is all finally over Victoria will be remembered as the international low point, not just for its incompetence but for the political viciousness that was applied. While Sweden may be remembered for its light-handed approach, Victoria will be remembered for its totalitarian methods, not to mention its failures at every turn. The writer of the article is English and his article is featured on a major American website. It was also sent to me by a Canadian friend so the word is getting out. This is how the article opens which goes downhill from there.
"We had to smash car windows and pull people out because they wouldn't give us details…they wouldn't tell us where they're going"
From this, we come to his comment:
No, this is not a scene from a prequel to Mad Max where Australia gets taken over by fascists. This is actually happening right now in the Australian state of Victoria, under the regime of power-crazed, hard left premier Daniel Andrews. (Or ‘Kim Jong Dan’, as he is known locally.
Victoria has adopted some of the strictest coronavirus rules anywhere in the world, including an 8 p.m. curfew and police roadblocks to discourage any citizens with pesky notions about personal freedom.
Police are even allowed into your home to carry out spot checks — without a warrant and without your permission.
I’ll end with this, but do go to the link to see it all:
Here — courtesy of Lockdown Sceptics — are the new rules imposed on Victoria’s state capitol of Melbourne, to be enforced for at least the next six weeks:
- The “state of emergency” in Victoria has been upgraded to a “state of disaster”, meaning police can now enter your home to carry out spot checks even if you don’t give them permission and they don’t have a warrant.
- Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., you’re not allowed to leave your homes except for work, medical care and caregiving.
- Outside those hours, you may only leave your home for four reasons: shopping for food and essential items, care and caregiving, daily exercise and work. “We can no longer have people simply out and about for no good reason whatsoever,” said Kim Jong Dan.
- Daily exercise can only take place within a 5km radius of your home and cannot last longer than an hour.
- You cannot exercise in groups of more than two, even if they’re members of the same household.
- Apart from daily exercise, you are only allowed to leave your home once a day for essential supplies and food.
- In the whole of Victoria, you cannot buy more than two of certain essential items, including dairy, meat, vegetables, fish and toilet paper.
- Schools have closed again, with all Victoria school students returning to remote learning from Wednesday (except for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers). Childcare and kindergarten will be closed from Thursday.
- Golf and tennis venues, which were open, have now been closed.
- Weddings will no longer be allowed from Thursday, and funerals will be limited to 10 people.
- Face nappies anywhere outside your home have been mandatory for people in metropolitan Melbourne since July 22nd, but that rule has now been extended to the entire state of Victoria.
- You cannot have visitors or go to another person’s house unless it is for the purpose of giving or receiving care. However, you can leave your house to visit a person if you are in an “intimate personal relationship” with them, even during curfew hours. So no “bonk ban”.
- If you have a holiday home or were planning a holiday outside Melbourne, tough cheese. You must remain in the city for the next six weeks.
- The maximum fine for breaching a health order currently stands at $1,652, but Kim Jong Dan said he would have more to say about penalties later today, i.e. he’s going to increase them.
We’re just used to it because we live in the middle of it all. The saddest part is that others can recognise Victoria and Dan Andrews for what they are, but we for the most part cannot.
The sign language interpreter in the background communicates better than Jenny Mikakos.
Peter Hitchens had a section on Victoria’s draconian response to covid in his last column.
He even mentioned your blackshirted Police Commissioner, who I therefore presume has been featured on UK TV news.
Who was Peter Lalor?
Word on the street today is that the local gestapo have been booking the local homeless for breaking curfew…
They get a $1650 blister that gets deducted from their Centrelink payments at $50 a week.
Andrews and co are the result of Peter’s Principle, promoted beyond the level of competence and to continue as a result ended up with Murphy’s Law and even the law after that one which was Murphy was an optimist .
Any lawyers out there know the legalities of locking down healthy people and enforcing healthy people to wear masks under the Bio Security Act of 2015 section 477 and sections 60 and 61
Before the Free People of Victoriastan return their much-loved and lauded Fascist Overlords to power at the next election (quite possibly their last election), anyone that doesn’t subscribe to the theory of benevolent, big-government totally controlling your life is going to have to choose on which side of the “Berlin Wall” (Murray River) they want to live on.
Welcome to COVID-1984. The “new normal”.
Right, but as a nationalist and a Trump supporter, what exactly is your issue with any of this?
Why is Dan a Dictator, but Trump, who has literally brought back tariffs, as just one example, a capitalist hero to you or anyone?
Has anyone noticed that suddenly there is more law enforcement around to monitor covid-terrorists than there has ever been for any other actual criminal activity? And with the Army in force backing up the police, are we now in fact under martial law?
Anyone else see the vomit inducing front page of today’s Hun? Using a young survivor of the NZ volcano disaster to remind the rest of the imprisoned how very lucky we are. It’s disgusting.
But, we are all in this together.
Using a young survivor of the NZ volcano disaster to remind the rest of the imprisoned how very lucky we are. It’s disgusting.
I haven’t seen it, but conflating the two seems a massive stretch to me.
Is it case of another outsider telling Victorians to like it or lump it?
Is that uniform from Hugo Boss?
From TheInvestor. A conclusion on the year to date in the USA:
IN FACT the average growth in yearly death counts is 1.15% so to extrapolate from 2018’s figures, when the 2019 data gets published, the January-July figures should be around 1,699,089 and based on the growth rate, 2020’s figure should have looked to be around 1,718,706.
The numbers for 2020 are way off if we’re supposed to be in the middle of this deadly plague. We should have hit 1,863,409 by now if the 144,703 people Covid killed were “excess deaths” but we’re in a deficit of about 256,728.
Something’s wrong.
Victoians voted for this. Victorians are putting up with it. Not much anyone else can do about it. Enjoy your brave new world, Victorians.
Penny,#3542539 asks:
Any lawyers out there know the legalities of locking down healthy people and enforcing healthy people to wear masks under the Bio Security Act of 2015 section 477 and sections 60 and 61
Indeed. Particularly when the same people doing the lockdown have banned hydroxychloroquine. Civil case? Criminal case? Both?
Right, but as a nationalist and a Trump supporter, what exactly is your issue with any of this?
Why is Dan a Dictator, but Trump, who has literally brought back tariffs, as just one example, a capitalist hero to you or anyone?
Petey, we’ve all been through this with you before. Repeatedly.
Just because you do not like the Evilbad Orange Man does not make him a leftist. Not in the non-Petey Non-Clownworld the rest of us Cats inhabit. And not in Normie-land either.
Tariffs are not fundamentally evil because Mistress Rand said so. Nor because your wumao masters paid you in bottlecaps and Mao stamps to repeat the line every 24 hours.
And Dan Andrews imposing increasingly over the top restrictions on life and liberty in the name of stopping a virus, in the face of multiple ideological missteps, practical fuckups and victim-blaming, is making him look progressively (chortle) worse by the hour.
You, of all people, as a self-proclaimed individualist, should be as unimpressed as we are about the abuses of peoples’ liberties and the attendant grief, mental health and physical injuries and financial losses being imposed cos bad policy is being doubled down on.
Since you consistently only want to scream at us about how Evilbad and Orange the Evilbad Orangean is, I can only assume, IamAnEmptyVessel, that your commitment to your leftwit Trump Derangement is outgrowing your commitment to mobying this blog into dissension and uproar.
Please surrender your IamARandistLibertarian,Really,Honest… badge to the Security Guard at the front desk on your way out.
Victoians voted for this. Victorians are putting up with it. Not much anyone else can do about it. Enjoy your brave new world, Victorians
As I keep repeating myself here, this Victorian never voted for Dictator Dan, nor approves of his politics or policies
bollux
#3542567, posted on August 10, 2020 at 12:03 pm
Indeed. The entire vicious charade of Covid-1984 is wrong. There is no epidemic, no pandemic, no plague. The world has been sucked into a mass delusion by scaremongering and hysteria from the ruling establishment and their Ministry of Truth media.
I presume they mean “mourners” not the dead.
I think it’s simply a rehearsal for things to come.
You, of all people, as a self-proclaimed individualist, should be as unimpressed as we are about the abuses of peoples’ liberties and the attendant grief, mental health and physical injuries and financial losses being imposed cos bad policy is being doubled down on.
Rex, as he has never once attacked or criticised Andrews for his decisions during the virus outbreak (he saves his attacks only for those critical of Andrews), ergo he supports Andrews. He can’t have it both ways.
But according to him, we mere mortals “don’t understand the politics” (including seasoned bloggers here), so we should just shut up as we are not entitled to an opinion.
If dictionaries were illustrated, Petey’s photo would be next to the word “hubris.”
Optimist.
There may not be a “next election”.
@Lee-
+1
However, I personally think Hubris is better illustrated by Dan Xi Man.
However, I think Cretin currently has nothing assigned…
It’s just the vibe of the thing, your honour.
No size limit on weddings, they’re just not permitted at all, but gatherings of 10 can happen around a casket? Is this really happening in Victoria or is it some sort of weird unfunny conservative joke?
Obviously each coronavirus has a GPS-equipped Fitbit, which is how it knows to only infect people who are more than 5km from their home, and only infect people who are dawdling instead of exercising, and to only infect people after 8pm at night. This particular COVID lore ranks right up there with Xenu and the inner-Thetans.
If masks work so well then why is there any need for a general lockdown? It’s just contradictory. One can’t help but wonder if balancing the economy and public health, or even single-minded public health at all costs, are not really the true aim of these orders.
Two potential models for explaining these draconian inhibitions.
• Model 1, “Darth Dan”. Dan is a kind, caring, wise man who only wants the best for his dear valued loyal Victorians, and in his embarrassment about Victoria becoming relatively worse than the other states he has reluctantly accepted emergency powers and boldly ordered strong action to halt this epidemic rapidly and restore freedom to the galaxy.
Hypothesis: That Victorian pigs will Force-fly.
• Model 2, “Kim Jong Dan”. In much the same way that the invasion of Libya by NATO was done as a resumé-filler for Hilary Clinton to prove she was tough enough to be commander-in-chief, so the Victorian lockdown is a resumé-filler for Dan who is hoping to get a similarly dictatorial job in an oppressive regime elsewhere in the world.
Hypothesis: Dan will increase fines, announce new restrictions, and maybe even outlaw laughing outside the home except in a licensed comedy business.
I’m surprised people are still permitted to die, Dan’s missed a trick by not banning death itself.