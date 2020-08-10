The whole world is watching

It is astonishing that Victoria, and Daniel Andrews specifically, is now internationally famous for the approach taken to deal with CV-19: Australian State Goes Full Coronafascist. When this is all finally over Victoria will be remembered as the international low point, not just for its incompetence but for the political viciousness that was applied. While Sweden may be remembered for its light-handed approach, Victoria will be remembered for its totalitarian methods, not to mention its failures at every turn. The writer of the article is English and his article is featured on a major American website. It was also sent to me by a Canadian friend so the word is getting out. This is how the article opens which goes downhill from there.

From this, we come to his comment:

No, this is not a scene from a prequel to Mad Max where Australia gets taken over by fascists. This is actually happening right now in the Australian state of Victoria, under the regime of power-crazed, hard left premier Daniel Andrews. (Or ‘Kim Jong Dan’, as he is known locally. Victoria has adopted some of the strictest coronavirus rules anywhere in the world, including an 8 p.m. curfew and police roadblocks to discourage any citizens with pesky notions about personal freedom. Police are even allowed into your home to carry out spot checks — without a warrant and without your permission.

I’ll end with this, but do go to the link to see it all:

Here — courtesy of Lockdown Sceptics — are the new rules imposed on Victoria’s state capitol of Melbourne, to be enforced for at least the next six weeks: The “state of emergency” in Victoria has been upgraded to a “state of disaster”, meaning police can now enter your home to carry out spot checks even if you don’t give them permission and they don’t have a warrant.

Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., you’re not allowed to leave your homes except for work, medical care and caregiving.

Outside those hours, you may only leave your home for four reasons: shopping for food and essential items, care and caregiving, daily exercise and work. “We can no longer have people simply out and about for no good reason whatsoever,” said Kim Jong Dan.

Daily exercise can only take place within a 5km radius of your home and cannot last longer than an hour.

You cannot exercise in groups of more than two, even if they’re members of the same household.

Apart from daily exercise, you are only allowed to leave your home once a day for essential supplies and food.

In the whole of Victoria, you cannot buy more than two of certain essential items, including dairy, meat, vegetables, fish and toilet paper.

Schools have closed again, with all Victoria school students returning to remote learning from Wednesday (except for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers). Childcare and kindergarten will be closed from Thursday.

Golf and tennis venues, which were open, have now been closed.

Weddings will no longer be allowed from Thursday, and funerals will be limited to 10 people.

Face nappies anywhere outside your home have been mandatory for people in metropolitan Melbourne since July 22nd, but that rule has now been extended to the entire state of Victoria.

You cannot have visitors or go to another person’s house unless it is for the purpose of giving or receiving care. However, you can leave your house to visit a person if you are in an “intimate personal relationship” with them, even during curfew hours. So no “bonk ban”.

If you have a holiday home or were planning a holiday outside Melbourne, tough cheese. You must remain in the city for the next six weeks.

The maximum fine for breaching a health order currently stands at $1,652, but Kim Jong Dan said he would have more to say about penalties later today, i.e. he’s going to increase them.

We’re just used to it because we live in the middle of it all. The saddest part is that others can recognise Victoria and Dan Andrews for what they are, but we for the most part cannot.