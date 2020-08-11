Ahahahahahahahahaha

STELTER: "When you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that on the left, tearing down Trump?"
GUEST: “There really isn’t."pic.twitter.com/wqT6PruGUk
Wow!
Just…wow!
Oh dear.
When one is caught with one’s hand in the cookie jar, it is unwise to draw attention to the jar.
(Old CofA saying. About 5 minutes old.)
Very Cyclopsian
CNN kettle pot.
I have been banned from posting at Twitter and The Guardian. I post sometimes here now because i am banned from a lot of left wing sites. Fairness for a leftie is having 100% control of the media
They’re getting worried. People have alternate sources for information, and the neo-marxist paradigm is getting more push back.
What is truely pathetic is they actually believe this sort of thing. Talk to any leftist. A study in insanity.
OMG!
They might be worried about the debates and how to get Biden out of them with a plausible excuse, and get someone else to do them.
They basically have two people running for President at the same time, even though we don’t know the name of one of them yet.
foooooooork!
mind you, it was the same here in the Gillard days .. that awful Murdoch press controlling Australia, forcing us against her .. etc
they cannot see their own poisonous way as having any consequences
There really is a mental illness on the left. They project what they themselves are doing and thinking onto their enemies. The projection has become ludicrously obvious.
In short – another stupid fkn wymin of the Left
Straight from their “Ministry of Truth”.
And the lefties believe this stuff???????
They would all fit right in a Dan Andrews Victoriastan gov, ignorance is bliss.
SEPPOS, their all proving beyond any doubt that the nickname fits perfectly.
Nicole Hemmer is an American historian. She is an associate research scholar with the Obama Presidency Oral History project at Columbia University.
I wonder if there’s a Bill Clinton Presidency Oral History project.
Tim, Ewwww!
Not so stupid as those who pay for, er, her insights — and here, once again, Australia’s leftoid Establishment is to the fore.
She is a regular columnist for the Age and Silly
A sage contributor to Their ABC
and an on-tap ‘expert’ at the US Studies Centre
This is how and by whom the US is explained to Australians: a creature whose analyses are inevitably wrong but who survives and thrives in the public spotlight because our Establishment prefers self-affirming lies.
Like Tucker Carlson and his guest on today’s show, writer-comedian Greg Gutfeld, I think there a 1% chance that Brian Stelter isn’t a lying, duplicitous piece of shit and actually believes his own bulldust. It’s the only way he could live with himself — but that’s just my projection.
As Louis says above, leftism is indeed a mental illness.
I laughed out loud. Marx brothers, I guess.