Ahahahahahahahahaha

Posted on 9:43 am, August 11, 2020 by currencylad

20 Responses to Ahahahahahahahahaha

  2. Cynic of Ayr
    #3543596, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Oh dear.
    When one is caught with one’s hand in the cookie jar, it is unwise to draw attention to the jar.
    (Old CofA saying. About 5 minutes old.)

  5. Neil
    #3543620, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:18 am

    I have been banned from posting at Twitter and The Guardian. I post sometimes here now because i am banned from a lot of left wing sites. Fairness for a leftie is having 100% control of the media

  6. Eddystone
    #3543628, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:36 am

    They’re getting worried. People have alternate sources for information, and the neo-marxist paradigm is getting more push back.

  7. Scott Osmond
    #3543629, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:38 am

    What is truely pathetic is they actually believe this sort of thing. Talk to any leftist. A study in insanity.

  9. candy
    #3543635, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:42 am

    They might be worried about the debates and how to get Biden out of them with a plausible excuse, and get someone else to do them.

    They basically have two people running for President at the same time, even though we don’t know the name of one of them yet.

  10. billie
    #3543639, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:48 am

    foooooooork!

    mind you, it was the same here in the Gillard days .. that awful Murdoch press controlling Australia, forcing us against her .. etc

    they cannot see their own poisonous way as having any consequences

  11. Louis
    #3543643, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:52 am

    There really is a mental illness on the left. They project what they themselves are doing and thinking onto their enemies. The projection has become ludicrously obvious.

  12. tombell
    #3543647, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Nicole Hemmer is an American historian. She is an associate research scholar with the Obama Presidency Oral History project at Columbia University. She specializes in the history of conservative media in the United States from the 1940s to the present, and the role of right-wing media in American electoral politics. Wikipedia

    In short – another stupid fkn wymin of the Left

  13. Scernus
    #3543650, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Straight from their “Ministry of Truth”.

    And the lefties believe this stuff???????

  14. exsteelworker
    #3543652, posted on August 11, 2020 at 10:57 am

    They would all fit right in a Dan Andrews Victoriastan gov, ignorance is bliss.

  15. exsteelworker
    #3543657, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:01 am

    SEPPOS, their all proving beyond any doubt that the nickname fits perfectly.

  16. Tim Neilson
    #3543662, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Nicole Hemmer is an American historian. She is an associate research scholar with the Obama Presidency Oral History project at Columbia University.

    I wonder if there’s a Bill Clinton Presidency Oral History project.

  18. areff
    #3543671, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:14 am

    In short – another stupid fkn wymin of the Left

    Not so stupid as those who pay for, er, her insights — and here, once again, Australia’s leftoid Establishment is to the fore.

    She is a regular columnist for the Age and Silly

    A sage contributor to Their ABC

    and an on-tap ‘expert’ at the US Studies Centre

    This is how and by whom the US is explained to Australians: a creature whose analyses are inevitably wrong but who survives and thrives in the public spotlight because our Establishment prefers self-affirming lies.

  19. Tom
    #3543677, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:17 am

    There really is a mental illness on the left. They project what they themselves are doing and thinking onto their enemies. The projection has become ludicrously obvious.

    Like Tucker Carlson and his guest on today’s show, writer-comedian Greg Gutfeld, I think there a 1% chance that Brian Stelter isn’t a lying, duplicitous piece of shit and actually believes his own bulldust. It’s the only way he could live with himself — but that’s just my projection.

    As Louis says above, leftism is indeed a mental illness.

  20. nb
    #3543682, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:20 am

    I laughed out loud. Marx brothers, I guess.

