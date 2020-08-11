Can she breathe? II

I first saw this incident is this tweet.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
This is the kind of Police brutality we are dealing with in #Melbourne#Australia, some of the police are literally out of control.💔🇦🇺
This lady was attacked for not wearing a mask, but did have a scarf over her face. 🥺#WWGIWGA #HumanRights #corruption pic.twitter.com/X1ARyC1aNV
Now this footage has appeared.
This is a scene from a banana republic police state.
Hard to believe it was a civilised society only a few months ago.
We MUST do something about this.
But what?
Not recognize it’s sovereignty, it’s a failed State .
We should nuke em.
George Floyd should have taught us not to jump to conclusions before the full body cam is leaked. Context matters and the footage doesn’t show what happened in the lead up. Might have been about a mask or it might not have been. who knows.
I’d give the benefit of the doubt to the police.
I don’t think the first image of the policeman with his hand around the woman’s throat is the first action in this confrontation.
I assume she responded aggressively to a verbal instruction to mask up.
George Floyd was a physically massive bouncer full of at least three varieties of mind-altering drugs.
If this tummy-sitting pantywaste can’t arrest a chubby bird on his own, he should be fired.
So you think it is perfectly acceptable to grab someone by throat no matter the provocation ?
Amazing how there is always a carefully set up camera on the scene? There is always selective recording of these events
These two foul-mouthed clowns are clearly agents provocateurs, as the deliberately insulting language and the presence of two cameras, one on a balcony across the street apparently waiting in readiness, suggest. Whom do they represent? Or, perhaps, what do they represent? Some sort of cultural revolution in the manner of the PRC? The police lack the training to deal with this sort of emotional violence, driven by social media savvy, smug youth. It would be satisfactory if the ‘boyfriend’ experienced some retribution from the law. It is very difficult for lesser mortals who obey the law to understand how such a torrent of vile abuse and obstruction could possibly be lawful.
Colonel, 90 percent of the population now carries a camera.
Normal Australians.
Old school conservative… ok for a police officer to place his hands around a woman’s neck then. Hope I don’t have to deal with the likes of this bloke. The same police force that in recent past has stood by while Antifa and recent arrivals from Africa have run riot in Melbourne without doing anything to stop them.
Just following orders, no doubt.
Perhaps they’d be a little more understanding if she brought a few mates and conducted a home invasion.
Nine police officers at this confrontation. Before this lockdown I could travel around the Melbourne suburb that I live in for weeks without seeing one officer on the street,on main roads,highways or in shopping centres etc.
Every cop carries a camera. Couldn’t he just say…
“OK, we have taken your picture. We can identify you. We have filmed you refusing to obey the law. The fine is $5,ooo and it will be deducted from your welfare payments”.
What was the woman copper doing? Kick bait?
Please re-read my original post.
I did not say, nor imply, that throat grabbing is acceptable.
But since you raised the question – yes, given life-threatening provocation.
I repeat – I assume the woman started the confrontation and some form of physical response was required.
Ring the cops to solve a problem???
6 or 8 turn up to arrest this young lady who is obviously a “kung foo” fighter
Fucken rediculous
Hope she has the virus and has given it to all those arseholes
Social distancing ……bullshit
So annoyed after watching this
why not carry a couple of masks in their back pocket and offer to any one the suspect should be wearing
one
NO well lets beat the shit out of little kung foo girls
Have no respect for dan’s men in cotton wool anymore
What a load of crap
24 hour rule but this… this is really really not a good look.
Well he had a gun
Why didn’t he use it
Useless dick
Starting to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Obey the law, all of it and all the time. Are we allowed to resist, ever?
Hard to be a libertarian, because the other person has to be allowed to behave with a great deal of freedom.
It looks bad, but there are indications all is not what it seems.
She’s yelling out “you’re choking me”. If he really was choking her she wouldn’t be able to make that much noise.
Ergo, she’s milking it for the cameras.
So I’m not going to condemn the police in the absence of clear evidence what it was about and how it started.
It’s hard to tell what happened at the start because we haven’t seen that. But if it is as the boyfriend said, I hope they sue for every cent they can get.
Ah yes, the officer was simply provoked into applying a choke hold
Nothing to see here.
I support Police for the difficult job they have, but this is political policing, jackboot, and these orders can only come from comrade Dan, be tough because you know some one will die.
Is This how the police must behave? unless of course they are against a mob of anti police BLM fascists who get a pass?
Resisting persons should be tackled, then cuffed. Not choked.
Mmmmmm hand on throat this is not the way to restrain an uncooperative individual it does not control her potential for resistance as shown in the pictures. Arm and wrist holds are more effective especially as she is much smaller than the officer involved. Said officer needs a deal of retraining in how to place and uncooperative individual as quickly as possible into an arm bar and or wrist lock rather than grab them by the throat. Also the other officer present was of absolutely no assistance in restraining the person. This exhibits poor training.
Further living, breathing proof of the limited vocabulary of the products of today’s so-called educational standards? Perhaps the Police response might have been different had she offered some respect and not been so aggressive & rude from the start? She can thank her teachers & parents for her inability to control her aggression & the position she now finds her self in
A few weeks ago a middle aged woman in Frankston was able to overpower two officers and curb stomp one of them. Now we see two officers unable to arrest a chubby teenager without resorting to grabbing her by the throat.
If Victoria is going to be a police state they may want to invest in some better training.
Ninja she aint. That’s for certain.
disturbingly bad training.
anybody with an ounce of training would have taken the midget to ground within seconds
grab the collar like that?
No. just no.
Mr grand-over-my-leg-you-go … fuck me fucking dead what an inept old fuck.
and the woman copper going the slap after being push kicked
what a disgrace
to be honest the whole thing looks like a training exercise
and a bad one
or staged
stinks
But it ain’t the law. It’s a directive.
Einsatsgruppen everywhere to enfore Government diktats, but no police around when you are in need of protection from criminals.
We are a third-world fascist shit hole.
oh, and let me add this.
Little Ms eyes-on-prize copper #2 is not in the least concerned about being circled and filmed by the ‘bystander’
that’s very very odd ( or theyre stupid, or theyre very badly trained)
You’d reckon a big well trained fella would easily be able handle the yappy midget on his own.
You’d reckon polis #2 would be making sure that happened without getting clocked in the head herself by somebody not yet in the fray.
But then, what the fuck would I know?
We can have an RC into this Police Brutality straight away and borrow $67 million from thr Chinese to pay for it . Doesnt matter if it detracts from the enquiry into the Andrews government culpability in the Chinese Biowar Virus attack . Nothing like a unicorn i the room to direct attention away from the elephant there .
This is simply disgusting.
Strange…they dont look like your average PRC cops