Dieu merci: “Notre-Dame de Paris will be rebuilt identically”

– Historian of the cathedral, Agnès Poirier, joyfully celebrates architect-in-chief Philippe Villeneuve’s 3000-page report being unanimously accepted by President Macron and a panel of experts
The decision is not entirely unexpected but it’s still wonderful to hear. The danger of a second conflagration – a ‘progressive’ corruption of, first, theology, and then history itself – was immense. My advice to the estimable M. Villeneuve would be to stay on guard all the same. Vandals never sleep.
I sincerely hope it is restored to its former glory. Too many of our beautiful things have been ruined by lefty iconoclasts.
Deo gratias.
We sang a votive mass to this effect not long after the fire. Dominus precationes nostras exaudivit.