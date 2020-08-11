Dieu merci: “Notre-Dame de Paris will be rebuilt identically”

Posted on 9:28 pm, August 11, 2020 by currencylad
For a large majority of people in France and beyond, it is a huge relief, and for the 57-year-old Villeneuve, the guardian of the cathedral, it is a sweet and emotional victory… As a small boy with a passion for organ music, he found his vocation in architecture while seated on the wooden benches of the cathedral…”

– Historian of the cathedral, Agnès Poirier, joyfully celebrates architect-in-chief Philippe Villeneuve’s 3000-page report being unanimously accepted by President Macron and a panel of experts

 
The decision is not entirely unexpected but it’s still wonderful to hear. The danger of a second conflagration – a ‘progressive’ corruption of, first, theology, and then history itself – was immense. My advice to the estimable M. Villeneuve would be to stay on guard all the same. Vandals never sleep.

2 Responses to Dieu merci: “Notre-Dame de Paris will be rebuilt identically”

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3544542, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    I sincerely hope it is restored to its former glory. Too many of our beautiful things have been ruined by lefty iconoclasts.

  2. Roberto
    #3544575, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Deo gratias.

    We sang a votive mass to this effect not long after the fire. Dominus precationes nostras exaudivit.

