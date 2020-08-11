Do you KNOW who I am?!

Dear @cityofmelbourne @SallyCapp_
I am a doctor at the Royal #Melbourne ICU.
I worked 56 hours over four days in helping look after some of our state’s sickest patients.
At 10pm last night, I left work to find a fine on my car dashboard. pic.twitter.com/sA1oKE21lB
— Katarina Arandjelovic (@KArandjelovic) August 10, 2020
Nobody likes parking inspectors or tickets. That’s a trans-cultural human truth. But I have more sympathy for a forcibly ‘locked down’ orange-collar worker fined for walking his dog in a park than I have for a wealthy medico who clearly believes the pandemic entitles her to some sort of diplomatic immunity.
Don’t you know who I am?
Rule of law has been suspended for me.
I’m with her. No fun doing exhausting 14 hour shifts in onerous PPE only to find a brown bomber has left a nice big present on your car.
Has Dan ever been given a ticket?
Nope, I’m on her side in this instance.
Smart enough to be a doctor but not park in the right spot?
suck it up baby
Sorry – I agree – it sucks.. but there’s no reason she shouldn’t deal with the same shit every other person does.
This, I agree with.
Parking inspectors are essential workers!
It is good to see that a global pandemic that has Victorians in lockdown doesn’t get in the way of raising revenue for the state though.
The people that are unlikely to default on paying their fines.
Long time reader. First time writer.
Sorry @currencylad. Don’t agree with you.
Working 56 hours over four days suggests Kararina is a junior doctor/resident/trainee. These folk don’t get paid that much, especially when counted per hour (waiting for the wage theft claims against the hospital btw).
A parking fine is tax which is a tax which is a tax. Perhaps the Melbourne City Council gave fewer grants to Clemintine Ford and her mates then they would not need to issue as many parking fines.
Oh and why are Council rangers (tax collectors) considered essential workers to be allowed to prowl the streets.
The after council meeting p1ssups don’t pay for themselves you know.
No. Police let Dan’s wife drive away from the scene of an accident in which she was one of the drivers involved without breathalysing her, totally contrary to required procedures.
Dan and his associates are above accountability.
Even the most junior doctors in SA Health get a car park at their place of work, although the costs are not insignificant. Am I too believe the RMH doesn’t have a staff car park for ICU doctors? Sounds like bullshit to me.
Parking restrictions and associated penalties are supposed to be about easing congestion and providing access.
Given that the whole city is virtually shut down, imposing parking fines is pure revenue raising. Especially near RMH where there are heaps of parking spots around which would all be unused while the uni is shut down.
While there’s a hint of “don’t you know who I am” about the doctor’s response, in truth she wouldn’t have been inconveniencing anyone in any way.
Every fine imaginable and possible is being inflicted on us all, I have some sympathy for her position. I’m sitting on 12 driving points, the last 2 x 3 were a bloody joke and borderline entrapment.
Does her contract include paid overtime? 40% OT at double time for Sunday? Taxed at 50%.
Hardship or Harping? Not easy to decide …
Was it an electric car?
With the place in lock-down, why do they need parking inspectors?
Essential workers my (left) foot!
Parking around the RMH (and pretty well every other metropolitan hospital) is notoriously difficult. If she was a senior she might have been entitled to parking on site but the lower orders, not just junior docs but all other hospital workers, have to look after themselves and are susceptible to extortion by parking inspectors . Parking on site, if you can get it, is almost as expensive as at the airport. I speak from experience. CL might enjoy piling on to the popular image of wealthy doctors but reality’s not like that.
Dr Special got a parking ticket?
We live in the time of the “instant whinge”.
Pay the fine. Put it down to experience. You are not special, no matter what you do for a crust.
@ TAFKAS-
Working 56 hours over four days suggests Kararina is a junior doctor/resident/trainee. These folk don’t get paid that much, especially when counted per hour (waiting for the wage theft claims against the hospital btw).
More or less with you on this one. Also, the profile pic does not match the age or typical expression for a Consultant.
If this was a Consultant or Medical Director (i.e. The stethoscope has at least 17mm of uninterrupted dust coating on all surfaces, and it speaks bureaucrat more than it speaks medico), I might be somewhat less sympathetic.
On top of the limited staff parking access and near-rorts charged for parking in some metropolitan hospitals (I am using Perth as my example, but I suspect most other cities are little different), copping a ticket at the end of a weird shift that might well have started and ended at Stupid O’Clock (about 30 minutes past Zero Dark Thirty, and preceding Sparrow Fart) is just plain rude.
Working 56 hours? I wouldn’t want her treating me towards the end of the shift. Judgement would be impaired.
This predates Kung Flu, but no doubt has got worse.
The biggest “Shuddup and listen to me …” line starts with :-
“As a health care professional … ”
.
Top quality comeback lines:-
“So you’re a nurse ?”
“Which hospital do you clean at?”
“A doctor’s receptionist?”