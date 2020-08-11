Do you KNOW who I am?!

Dear @cityofmelbourne @SallyCapp_

I am a doctor at the Royal #Melbourne ICU.

I worked 56 hours over four days in helping look after some of our state’s sickest patients.

At 10pm last night, I left work to find a fine on my car dashboard. pic.twitter.com/sA1oKE21lB

— Katarina Arandjelovic (@KArandjelovic) August 10, 2020