Iceberg watch update and a message for ALP members

The more things change, the more they stay the same. A remarkable well-documented critique of the fledgeling wind industry dating from 2007! Andrew Chapman 2007 SUBMISSION

Summary. Local Government around Australia is being persuaded by the arguments of wind farm developers and State Governments to adopt wind farm development policies. The industry and state governments also present compelling arguments stating the number of households that will be supplied and the many tonnes of CO2 the wind farm will prevent from entering the atmosphere.

There is now enough evidence to suggest that the claims presented by them are not based on fact and that the wind industry and state governments know this.

A close examination of the available data for the Wonthaggi wind farm reveals that erratic power output cannot simply be averaged to determine the number of households that could be supplied with electricity. There are significant power output difficulties to be overcome and power production from wind farms cannot be viewed in isolation.

There are environmental downsides for abutting property owners and the natural environment so claims of environmental benefit need to be based on fact and not just asserted.

Articles from a wide variety of sources including Australia, UK, USA, Spain and Japan provide a clear picture of the effectiveness of wind generated electricity to power households and industry and to reduce CO2 emissions. Wind farms do not live up to the claims made by the wind industry and state governments and action has been taken in the UK to stop misleading claims.



The Minister for Agriculture Peter McGauran clearly articulated the concerns of a minister of the Federal Government, however the claims made by state governments and the industry continue.

Local government, panels and tribunals are being told by the state governments and the wind industry of the benefits of wind farms in order to influence the decision makers. Claims being made to justify costs to taxpayers, property owners, investors and consumers are not correct.

This burgeoning industry is growing on subsidy not market forces and if allowed to continue will be a burden the Australian economy reducing our competitiveness without producing any environmental

benefits.

Industries given preferential treatment under mandated purchasing schemes need to be

accountable and the wind industry appears to be exempt.

And we think we can be more effective than Andrew Chapman? We will see.

A letter for Cat letter writers with an ALP local member. A helpful suggestion to support Albo’s enthusiasm for tidal power in case you are prepared to take a leaf out of the Henry Root letter-writing technique and feign support for the ALP. Not recommended for people who have already established good communication already.

Dear local member, I was pleased to see in Antony Albanese’s headland address on jobs and growth that he wants to consider all options for renewable energy. He included tidal power in the list and you might like to commend this paper to his attention. Tidal coffer dams might be applicable in the deep tidal gorges in the far northwest.

Crit of wind power in favour of tidal coffer dams

A short and hard-hitting video by Michael Shellenberg on the downside of RE, not news to Cats, just something to circulate.

