Pick me. Pick me. Pick me.

Craig Emerson has written a job application in the AFR this morning:

Leading epidemiologists in Australia and overseas have begun expressing optimism that an effective vaccine for COVID-19 might be available by the end of the year. Economic forecasters implicitly have been making the same assumption, continuing to predict a V-shaped recovery as a vaccine is administered on a massive global scale. But what if they are wrong? A team of leading economists should be working now to map out an economic strategy to respond to a sustained period of rolling lockdowns, followed by reopenings and renewed lockdowns.

Turns out that a team of leading economists has already mapped out a path to recovery.

The authors of Unfreeze spell out the policy settings necessary for the rapid adaptation and market re-coordination that is required to resuscitate the economy. They explain why a return to business as usual is simply not enough to get everyone working again. A period of high growth prosperity will be imperative to deal with the costs of the freeze. This book tackles the tough questions and fills some of the current void of ideas and thinking about economic recovery. It develops a framework and principles for an institutional re-build, presenting a path to recovery based on the ideas of private governance, permissionless innovation, and entrepreneurial dynamism.