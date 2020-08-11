Pipped

Posted on 10:50 pm, August 11, 2020 by currencylad

 

8 Responses to Pipped

  1. mundi
    #3544670, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Imagine if you will, a virus so deadly, that it has been spreading for 102 days, and no one has noticed.

  3. Terry Pedersen
    #3544677, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    That is a disappointment. It means that there have been asymptomatic cases, or symptomatic cases who have not been tested, circulating the virus in the community for over 100 days. In either situation it does not augur well for continued recovery in New Zealand.

  4. mundi
    #3544679, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    “Business as usual should not be an option for the recovery phase. A recent Massey University survey suggests seven out of ten New Zealanders support a green recovery approach.”

    Yes folks, no need to go back to your regular jobs and businesses. The government will give you new GREEN jobs and buisness! Utopia here we come!

  5. mundi
    #3544683, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Terry, it doesn’t necessarily.

    Remember that when NZ say “no cases” they mean “no community cases”.

    NZ have continuously had people entering the country, testing positive and being put in isolation. They claim 0 new cases for 102 days, while all the while they have had dozens of active cases, which they simply don’t count…. because until you are out of quaratine you are not in NZ apparently…

    This will just be a repeat of VIC: It will probably have originated from a quarantine failure.

  6. pbw
    #3544690, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    In the later ABC story, there’s a logarithmic graph of known cases. China has flat-lined at under 100k cases. We think it truly ‘mazing.
    However, don’t mention Tai wan. I mentioned Tai wan, but I think I got away with it.

  7. gowest
    #3544693, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    just prior to an election – how conveniant – palace-chook copycat

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3544700, posted on August 11, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    This is what happens when you forget to quarantine the Sheep in New Zealand.

    It was only a matter of time.

