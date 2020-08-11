The stress on our political leaders right now is insane. People are dying and we attribute all the blame to our politicians. Our strange and charmless lives produce this intense focus and desire to blame. No wonder Mike Baird, former premier of NSW, reached across the political divide to send well wishes on LinkedIn to Daniel Andrews, who is attracting more violent personal criticism than any other politician in Australia…”
Politicians on both sides are generally the scum of the middle,class these days.
Jenna defending the indefensible – if you can’t handle the pressure resign.
Dumb scribblers who don’t even try to hide their own inconsistency expect to be taken seriously?
Yeah, I can remember how concerned Jenna and others of her ilk were, that Tony Abbott might be unfairly blamed for things that weren’t his fault.
‘Tis always the way of the Left.
Kim Jong Dan attracts violent criticism? A superannuated lefty sticks up for him? You don’t say!
“we attribute all the blame to our politicians”
Like Andrew Cuomo didn’t sign the order to return covid patients to nursing homes?
You can fool most of the people some of the time, etc..
I bet this hypocritical twit has a somewhat different view on PDT and his alleged part in the pandemic – not the slightest shred of empathy for him from her, I imagine.
She is what passes for (far-left) “lecturers in journalism” at unis these days.
For years he was just a gormless puppet put in by the numbers men, he had actually finished only one great project, the East-West Link and under budget. He’s now trapped in a web of lies foist on him by the strictures of the party’s own obsessive political correctness,
– The initial cover up of meatwork religious (and party) affiliations without alerts for the ensuing religious festivals,
– The legitimising of the BLM children’s street party and subsequent cover up of 2nd generation infections (BLM teenager to parent) designated as ‘under investigation’, and coincidental tracing shutdowns. This is the connection he is most afraid of.
– The use of union labor firms, now disguised as affirmative action.
We have upcoming new year parties on 18-19 August to get past yet. Along the way he has blamed me under two of his target groups for causing his stuff up. Is there anything here that makes me just a little bit distrustful? Or am I just a little bit paranoid?
Amazing the spin and double standards from the left.
Conservative leaders are slammed for things that are not their own fault, like Morrison and the bushfires – no spin about stress on political leaders here.
On the other hand, all the excuses and spin in the world are trotted out for progressives who are demonstrably at fault, like Andrews and his cabinet over the coronavirus bungling.
Even by the standards of the ‘progressive’ commentariat, Price is a third rater, unintelligent, crudely biased and predictable.
Her career as a journalist also seems to have been pretty ordinary, judging by her online profiles; no evidence of awards, breaking stories or serious publications. Her role as a ‘sections editor’ may refer to her reported job as editor of the SMH’s ‘letters’ column.
On the other hand, she was awarded a citation in 2103 for an ‘outstanding contribution to student learning’ from the ‘Office of Learning and Teaching’, apparently part of the [then] Commonwealth Department of Industry, Innovation, Science Research and Tertiary Education.
I always like the way the photos that accompany her columns have changed over the years as she became further up herself: from ‘concerned mum’ through ‘activist citizen’ and ‘militant feminist’ to ‘serious public intellectual’.