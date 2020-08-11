Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020

Posted on 6:00 pm, August 11, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020

  5. MatrixTransform
    #3544235, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    sneaky bastards

  8. Nick
    #3544245, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Do cat girls have pussies ? Asking for a friend.

  9. calli
    #3544250, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    They have furballs.

    It’s an identity crisis.

  10. Dave in Marybrook
    #3544251, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Top Twenny c’monnnnn

  11. zyconoclast
    #3544252, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    I don’t get the cat girl thing.

    If you must why not go for the anime/manga girl without the ears and tail

  12. calli
    #3544258, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Further to my catgirl comment.

    Beware. The Crying Game is only a whiskas away.

  13. Tintarella di Luna
    #3544259, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Wehehell lookie here – good evening gatti e gatte

  14. Nick
    #3544260, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Lol Calli, I’m still laughing

  16. Tom
    #3544267, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Still laughing, Nick at 6.11pm.

    New fred. Shiny.

  17. thefrollickingmole
    #3544268, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    zyconoclast
    #3544252, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm
    I don’t get the cat girl thing.

    If you must why not go for the anime/manga girl without the ears and tail

    There is literally no answer you can give that wont confirm you are a pervert.
    None.

  19. Dr Faustus
    #3544273, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    They have furballs.

    Calli working blue.
    Sure sign of the End Times.

  20. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3544275, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    2oth is barely honorable! Sob.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3544279, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    The Crying Game is only a whiskas away.

    Yum!

    https://youtu.be/VKMFlipKWs8

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3544282, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    zyconoclast
    #3544252, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    I don’t get the cat girl thing.

    If you must why not go for the anime/manga girl without the ears and tail

    Because nobody wants a girls with giant eyes, tiny nose and giant boobs that defy gravity.

    Oh…….wait

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #3544285, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Nick

    #3544266, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Is this the open furum ?

    Tom

    #3544267, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Still laughing, Nick at 6.11pm.

    New fred. Shiny.

    Blogwreckers all of youse.

  25. Armadillo
    #3544288, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    It appears to me that the Democrats are hell bent on this “Defund the Police” strategy.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/seattle-police-chief-carmen-best-resign-tomorrow-morning-following-city-council-vote-defund-police/

    It’s absolutely bizarre. Trump will win this in a landslide.

  26. Nick
    #3544290, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    I thought it was my shift Leigh? I’m on the phone to blog wrecker HR right now.

  27. Armadillo
    #3544291, posted on August 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Any political strategists here able to offer a plausible explanation?

    The only thing I can proffer is that the Democrats already know they have lost.

