Uh-huh

  1. JohnL
    #3543498, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Are the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and the US express concern over ‘the erosion of rights in Australia?’
    If not why not?!?!?!

  2. Alex
    #3543499, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:10 am

    These people are so blind they cannot see how stupid they look. In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king but where is he?

  3. bemused
    #3543508, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:12 am

    It’s a lucky thing for Australia that we don’t have any rights, otherwise we might be similarly criticised.

  4. Roberto
    #3543514, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:17 am

    I’m sure that the CCP leaders are feeling very chastened.

  5. NoFixedAddress
    #3543519, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Lucky the Australian “response” didn’t come from The Victorian Public Service Government’s(tm) leader, Premier Dan of The Dead.

  6. Dinky
    #3543523, posted on August 11, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Whatever my misgivings about the restrictions Australian governments have imposed we will return to pre-pandemic conditions once this is over but for Hong Kong that ain’t the case. It’ll only get worse.

