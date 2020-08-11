Foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and US express concern over ‘the erosion of rights in Hong Kong.’
Are the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and the US express concern over ‘the erosion of rights in Australia?’
If not why not?!?!?!
These people are so blind they cannot see how stupid they look. In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king but where is he?
It’s a lucky thing for Australia that we don’t have any rights, otherwise we might be similarly criticised.
I’m sure that the CCP leaders are feeling very chastened.
Lucky the Australian “response” didn’t come from The Victorian Public Service Government’s(tm) leader, Premier Dan of The Dead.
Whatever my misgivings about the restrictions Australian governments have imposed we will return to pre-pandemic conditions once this is over but for Hong Kong that ain’t the case. It’ll only get worse.