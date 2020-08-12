Banana Republic of Western Australia

Now this is an impressive use of Parliament.
In Western Australia, Clive Palmer is suing the Western Australian Government over something or other. Palmer and his companies are seeking $27.7 billion in damages.
So what does the Western Australian Government do? Seeks to pass a law that will block Palmer’s ability to take legal action. If you can’t make your case in a court, just get rid of the courts. Lenin style.
According to John Quigley, the Western Australian Clown Master General (the new name for what used to be the Attorney General):
… the government’s bill to stop Mr Palmer’s legal action was “unprecedented”.
“This bill will remove the capacity for Mr Palmer, Mineralogy and International Minerals to pursue litigation and damages claims,”
This is Quigley’s arguement:
To put that (Palmer’s $27.7 billion claim) in context, the total net debt of the state of Western Australia is in the order of $35 billion to $40 billion and the budget of the state of Western Australia is approximately $30 billion,”
“If the cost of Mr Palmer’s claim was shared equally amongst all Western Australians, it would cost every man, woman, child and baby in Western Australia more than $12,000.
Ok Mr Quigley. How much will it cost Western Australian’s when no-one invests in WA given one of the most disgraceful manifestations of sovereign risk ever seen in Australia?
So much for the rule of law and the ability to seek redress in the Courts.
Here’s a better idea Mr Quigley. Declare a Victorian style state of emergency, but permanently. Shut down all the courts, close parliament and cancel elections for the forseeable future and take operational control of the police.
Given that Western Australia’s borders are already closed, no further action is required on that front. But perhaps the final acts should be to rename WA to the Democratic Republic of Quigleystan and rename Perth as Freetown.
You can only sue for loss of profit
Huge sovereign risks issues if this is successful.
Pandemic of fear
And, according to McGowan, Palmer has millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine which do not work.
Democratic councilman says hydroxychloroquine was key to recovering from COVID
‘Hydroxychloroquine saved my life’
Don’t give them any bright ideas.
Who cares how much it represents per person in WA? It’s not relevant.
If the damages figure is valid and Palmer wins the action, then he’s entitled to every cent. If it’s an entirely frivolous action the WA government should have no trouble in dealing with it.
This is pure propaganda from the WA government.
According to Clive Palmer he hasn’t put a number on it.
The sychophantic pro-government campaign in The West Australian is really quite extraordinary. Today the cover was taken up by a photo of Big Clive’s face superimposed on Dr Evil stroking his cat.
Clive Palmer having millions of doses ( which I hear have been seized, by who I don’t know) Hydroxycloroquine is akin to Trumps endorsement of the drug, dead in the water !!
The day of reckoning can’t come soon enough for these politicians
This is insane and illegal.
Is Twiggy Premier?