Banana Republic of Western Australia

Now this is an impressive use of Parliament.

In Western Australia, Clive Palmer is suing the Western Australian Government over something or other. Palmer and his companies are seeking $27.7 billion in damages.

So what does the Western Australian Government do? Seeks to pass a law that will block Palmer’s ability to take legal action. If you can’t make your case in a court, just get rid of the courts. Lenin style.

According to John Quigley, the Western Australian Clown Master General (the new name for what used to be the Attorney General):

… the government’s bill to stop Mr Palmer’s legal action was “unprecedented”. “This bill will remove the capacity for Mr Palmer, Mineralogy and International Minerals to pursue litigation and damages claims,”

This is Quigley’s arguement:

To put that (Palmer’s $27.7 billion claim) in context, the total net debt of the state of Western Australia is in the order of $35 billion to $40 billion and the budget of the state of Western Australia is approximately $30 billion,” “If the cost of Mr Palmer’s claim was shared equally amongst all Western Australians, it would cost every man, woman, child and baby in Western Australia more than $12,000.

Ok Mr Quigley. How much will it cost Western Australian’s when no-one invests in WA given one of the most disgraceful manifestations of sovereign risk ever seen in Australia?

So much for the rule of law and the ability to seek redress in the Courts.

Here’s a better idea Mr Quigley. Declare a Victorian style state of emergency, but permanently. Shut down all the courts, close parliament and cancel elections for the forseeable future and take operational control of the police.

Given that Western Australia’s borders are already closed, no further action is required on that front. But perhaps the final acts should be to rename WA to the Democratic Republic of Quigleystan and rename Perth as Freetown.