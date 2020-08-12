Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number

There were 410 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there have been 21 deaths.#Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/ddHx2bCGmu
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 11, 2020
Political elites are desperately seeking legitimacy as their grip on power is forcibly relaxed by free world citizens who prefer grassroots government to supranational authority. In reaction to the resurgence of the democratic spirit, liberal elites are tossing Newspeak at the plebs. Thus far, they have turned patriots into xenophobes, democrats into populists, conservatives into autocrats, free speech into hate speech and diversity into demagoguery.
That’s what breathing through a dirty piece of fabric will do for you.
Another 21 pallatiated to the end.
Clearly the ICU patient numbers and the death toll doesn’t add up.
I wonder how many of the aged care victims had “do not resuscitate’’ orders in place?
A random thought about ‘mystery’ cases with no apparent infection source (e.g. a family of 4 in NZ) – do they have a pet cat or dog? Cats and dogs are known to have been infected with COVID-19.
Dan’s not going to tell us about either palliative care or do not resusitates.
He’s the Grim Reaper.
Patients often die when medication is deliberately withheld. Victorians should be outraged but they seem to busy looking for maskless people to harangue and wrestle. Or for toilet rolls.
Wonder how the suicide toll is going. How long before to becomes 10x the Wuhan virus toll.
yesterday’s age of death breakdown
Waiting for today’s list to be posted.
When Andrews was lying yesterday about not being aware that ADF personnel had been offered to Victoria, even Nine, which is normally happy to carry his water, did a deadpan edit straight to file footage of Morrison announcing the offer. Andrews has to know that Canberra can produce the offer documents anytime they like, so this is pretty desperate lying, even by political standards.
Fkn aye, like having your own portable incubator, keepin the virus nice n toasty.
Dan created this health crisis.
Dan continues this health crisis.
Scomo gets blamed.