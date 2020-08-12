Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number

Posted on 9:18 am, August 12, 2020 by currencylad

11 Responses to Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number

  1. rickw
    #3544998, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:35 am

    That’s what breathing through a dirty piece of fabric will do for you.

  2. notafan
    #3545019, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Another 21 pallatiated to the end.

    Clearly the ICU patient numbers and the death toll doesn’t add up.

  3. Steve
    #3545020, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I wonder how many of the aged care victims had “do not resuscitate’’ orders in place?

  4. BoyfromTottenham
    #3545023, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:46 am

    A random thought about ‘mystery’ cases with no apparent infection source (e.g. a family of 4 in NZ) – do they have a pet cat or dog? Cats and dogs are known to have been infected with COVID-19.

  5. notafan
    #3545040, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Dan’s not going to tell us about either palliative care or do not resusitates.

    He’s the Grim Reaper.

  6. Chris M
    #3545047, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Patients often die when medication is deliberately withheld. Victorians should be outraged but they seem to busy looking for maskless people to harangue and wrestle. Or for toilet rolls.

    Wonder how the suicide toll is going. How long before to becomes 10x the Wuhan virus toll.

  8. notafan
    #3545068, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Waiting for today’s list to be posted.

  9. cuckoo
    #3545076, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:10 am

    When Andrews was lying yesterday about not being aware that ADF personnel had been offered to Victoria, even Nine, which is normally happy to carry his water, did a deadpan edit straight to file footage of Morrison announcing the offer. Andrews has to know that Canberra can produce the offer documents anytime they like, so this is pretty desperate lying, even by political standards.

  10. caveman
    #3545086, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:17 am

    That’s what breathing through a dirty piece of fabric will do for you.

    Fkn aye, like having your own portable incubator, keepin the virus nice n toasty.

  11. stackja
    #3545089, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Dan created this health crisis.
    Dan continues this health crisis.
    Scomo gets blamed.

