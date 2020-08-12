Cautious Strangulation

I am supportive of Victoria Police being very cautious when they deal with people who are not wearing masks or who are openly breaking the rules.” I am supportive of Victoria Police being very cautious when they deal with people who are not wearing masks or who are openly breaking the rules.” – Daniel Andrews claims he hasn’t seen the videos but even if an officer of Labor’s security wing (VicPol) did assault and strangle a woman, he doesn’t care



I’m sure Australia’s most honest police will carry out this “review” with the rigorous impartiality and Serpico-like commitment to the truth we’ve all come to know. Look, I applaud the lady for resisting the assault and the interrogation. I especially liked that kick – no mean feat in the circumstances and the lady “police officer” on the receiving end was wearing a vest. She’ll live. As Barry Goldwater once said, amateur karate in the cause of liberty is no vice.

Premier Andrews mandated mask-wearing to sustain the fiction that coronavirus “cases” (99 percent of which are totally irrelevant) arise because of the disobedience of citizens rather than his own lying, incompetence and sociopathy. It’s no happenstance that all this accords seamlessly with Beijing’s playbook for manipulating the truth and making everyman the enemy.