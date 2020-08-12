Liberty Quote
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- Professor Fred Lenin on Jacinda Trump = Hitler
- Catfeesh? on Kamala Harris ‘Meanest, Most Horrible, Most Disrespectful’ Senator
- Some History on Jacinda Trump = Hitler
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Ed Case on Jacinda Trump = Hitler
- H B Bear on Sunday driving in the Minneapolis
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- kaysee on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- mh on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Jacinda Trump = Hitler
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Roger on Jacinda Trump = Hitler
- Beachcomber on Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on Sunday driving in the Minneapolis
- Maj on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Roger on Banana Republic of Western Australia
- Snoopy on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Beachcomber on Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number
- Arnost on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Beachcomber on Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Jacinda Trump = Hitler
- Kamala Harris ‘Meanest, Most Horrible, Most Disrespectful’ Senator
- Sunday driving in the Minneapolis
- Banana Republic of Western Australia
- If the Liberal Party is non essential so then should their parliamentary pay-cheque!
- Breaking: Andrews’ masked lockdown kills record number
- Joe Biden’s carers choose Harris
- Pipped
- Dieu merci: “Notre-Dame de Paris will be rebuilt identically”
- Tuesday Forum: August 11, 2020
- Do you KNOW who I am?!
- Stimulating demand won’t assist a V-shape recovery
- Strange and Charmless
- Can she breathe? II
- Pick me. Pick me. Pick me.
- Iceberg watch update and a message for ALP members + Kiwi follies
- Ahahahahahahahahaha
- Uh-huh
- Spart on Super in Spec
- Nothing Is More Important
- “Do you know who the real heroes are? The real heroes.”
- Green totalitarianism
- The whole world is watching
- Liberal Wet compares Daniel Andrews to Teddy Roosevelt
- Graphs Galore
- ABC of BS
- Almost Relentless
- Problem is we’re not borrowing from the future, but taking from it
- The ultimate sinecure? Or the $32 million appointment.
- Joe Montana
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Jacinda Trump = Hitler
This entry was posted in Elections, International. Bookmark the permalink.
She was riding high in the polls until this.
This is the sort of strong leadership move that only a successful woman could make.
New Zealand postponed elections a couple of times in the 30s and 40s..
Labour Governments both times
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.
The days when Aussies and Kiwis had anything in common are long gone.
It’s different with Mustang Sally. If the uluction has to be delayed, it’s obviously nussissary.
So NZ is to become a Hermit state ,with no people entering from outside? Because if they do come in the ChinesecBiowar Birus will come with them ,just look at the bloody mess Andrews made of quarantineing returning travellers . Get used to it ,the virus will be about for a while , I see Russia claims to have a vaccine ,its being rubbished as untried ,could that be covering up for the dogs breakfast politicians have made of the whole thing?
The decromats would hate a Russian vaccine ,those God damned Russki Kammies ,never mind AOC and the Chinese Biowarmongers who are much more dangerous.