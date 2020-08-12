Jacinda Trump = Hitler

Posted on 6:58 pm, August 12, 2020 by currencylad

5 Responses to Jacinda Trump = Hitler

  1. Roger
    #3545682, posted on August 12, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    She was riding high in the polls until this.

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3545688, posted on August 12, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    This is the sort of strong leadership move that only a successful woman could make.

  3. Ed Case
    #3545695, posted on August 12, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    New Zealand postponed elections a couple of times in the 30s and 40s..
    Labour Governments both times
    Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.
    The days when Aussies and Kiwis had anything in common are long gone.

  4. Some History
    #3545697, posted on August 12, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    It’s different with Mustang Sally. If the uluction has to be delayed, it’s obviously nussissary.

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3545699, posted on August 12, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    So NZ is to become a Hermit state ,with no people entering from outside? Because if they do come in the ChinesecBiowar Birus will come with them ,just look at the bloody mess Andrews made of quarantineing returning travellers . Get used to it ,the virus will be about for a while , I see Russia claims to have a vaccine ,its being rubbished as untried ,could that be covering up for the dogs breakfast politicians have made of the whole thing?
    The decromats would hate a Russian vaccine ,those God damned Russki Kammies ,never mind AOC and the Chinese Biowarmongers who are much more dangerous.

