Joe Biden’s carers choose Harris

Posted on 9:12 am, August 12, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics, Public Service Announcement. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Joe Biden’s carers choose Harris

  1. bemused
    #3544983, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:26 am

    As one commentator has said, Biden probably wasn’t even in the room when Harris was chosen. I wonder how long Biden will be upright afterwards, if he wins the election?

  2. iain russell
    #3544992, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:32 am

    Kamala is Indian-Jamaican, from a haut bourgeois academic family. Does she truly understand the ‘Black American experience’?

  3. C.L.
    #3545009, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Kamala is Indian-Jamaican, from a haut bourgeois academic family. Does she truly understand the ‘Black American experience’?

    I doubt it.
    Nobody likes to say this aloud but the Democrats prefer good-looking, slightly European-looking mixed race blacks.

    When I say nobody… the exception was Joe Biden who famously described his then primaries opponent – soon-to-be-crowned rising star Barack Obama – as a “clean and a nice-looking guy” in 2007.

  4. bruce
    #3545046, posted on August 12, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Jeez you’ve got to have a giggle at the headline about Harris in the Oz by Cameron Stewart.

    Honestly this bloke is just so out of touch with reality along with the rest of his cohorts.

  5. stackja
    #3545059, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Joe sniffs out a running mate?
    FDR’s health problems were not widely reported.

  6. sabena
    #3545081, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:14 am

    This pick won’t help Biden.

  7. Oh come on
    #3545083, posted on August 12, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Kamala is so Hillary. She even has that horrible fake hacking laugh. Kamala brings nothing to the ticket, and there are plenty of things in her past that could quite easily be weaponised against her.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.