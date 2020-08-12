That’s a quote from Donald Trump. It should be a fun three months. All picked up at Lucianne.com.

Donald Trump: Kamala Harris ‘Meanest, Most

Horrible, Most Disrespectful’ Senator President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden had selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020.The president criticized Harris for treating his nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, unfairly during the confirmation hearings. “That was a horrible event,” Trump said. “I thought it was terrible for her, I thought it was terrible for our nation. She was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful than anybody in the U.S. Senate.”The president spoke about Harris during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday evening, shortly after the Biden campaign announced his decision.

The great Peggy Lee song comes to mind: “Is that all there is?”Sen. ­Kamala Harris checks off two big boxes for 2020 Dems — gender and race. But the moment, if not the actual choice, feels underwhelming because of the amateurish way Joe Biden and his team let the process spin out of control.The drawn-out, overhyped vetting often made it seem as if the running mate would save the ticket. A month ago there were six finalists, then maybe 12.Some openly campaigned, with Stacey Abrams and Karen Bass enlisting supporters to speak to Biden directly. Susan Rice talked up what she saw as her qualifications on television

Kamala Harris’s Final Poll Number

in Home State of California: 7% Posted by Imright — Post Repl Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) emerged as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday. But her presidential campaign was a disaster: even in her home state, Harris struggled to build support, finishing at 7% in California last year.Harris started slowly in California, only reaching fourth place in the crowded field in June 2019, at 13%. But she soon surged, particularly after the first presidential primary debate in Miami, Florida, when she attacked Biden over his past support for segregationists, and his opposition to mandatory school integration (“busing”).

Flashback–Kamala Harris:

‘I Believe’ Biden Accusers In April 2019, senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she believed the women who said they felt uncomfortable after being touched by former Vice President and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.Senator Harris said last year at one of her campaign events that she believed accusers of Joe Biden, according to a report by The Hill.“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” said Harris at an April 2019 event in Nevada. Several women had come forward accusing Biden of touching them inappropriately and making them feel uncomfortable.On Tuesday, Biden, who is now the presumptive 2020 Democrat nominee,

15 Democrats Who Lasted Longer

Than Kamala Harris in the Primary The Democrat’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden named his former primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate Tuesday, despite her notoriously poor performance in the 2020 primaries.The California Democrat launched her presidential campaign in January 2019 with great fanfare. But despite the fawning media coverage hailing her as the “frontrunner” and the “candidate to beat,” Harris’ campaign crashed and burned two months before a single vote was cast.The following 15 Democrat candidates all lasted longer than Harris.

Joe Biden Reads from Script While

Talking to Kamala Harris on Zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to have a script before him during a video call via Zoom with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was selected by his campaign to be his running mate on Tuesday. One America News’s Jack Posobiec made the observation on Twitter while sharing a photo released by Adam Schultz, the photographer for Biden’s presidential campaign.Schultz photographed Biden during a video call with Harris, describing the image as capturing the moment Biden advised Harris of her selection. “[Joe Biden] picks [Kamala Harris] for VP at his home in Delaware today over zoom,”