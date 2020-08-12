Sunday driving in the Minneapolis

Posted on 4:53 pm, August 12, 2020 by Rafe Champion
13 Responses to Sunday driving in the Minneapolis

  1. C.L.
    #3545504, posted on August 12, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    F. M.
    A city literally destroyed by Democrats – but the media didn’t notice any connection.

  2. Lee
    #3545509, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Vote Democrat, this is what you get.
    Looks like a war zone.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3545515, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Chicago getting the treatment today. And Portland, again.

    Dem Chicago Alderman: City Is ‘in Total Unrest’ and Mayor Has Lost Control (11 Aug)

    Mayor Lightfoot is too busy to deal with riots though.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Accuses Maskless Beachgoers of ‘Reckless Behavior’ (10 Aug)

    Recklessly not stealing widescreen TVs and shoes.

  4. yarpos
    #3545517, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    It does have a certain post apocalyptic glow. One can only guess what will happen when Trump steamrolls Biden come November. I expect something like civil war in some cities. I used to think that was hyperbole but i beleive it now. In the US right now it is hard to buy popular calibre ammo like 9mm or 5.56. Absent from shelves and out of stock online.

  5. Judge Dredd
    #3545519, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    How’s that diversity going now?

  6. stackja
    #3545521, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Akismet upset by Dems?

  7. Zyconoclast
    #3545523, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Why not direct the blame where it actually belong?
    Actual rioters and actual looters.

  8. wal1957
    #3545525, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Nothing to see here, move along people.

    Welcome to worse than 3rd world conditions courtest USA dumbocrats

  10. Exit Stage Right
    #3545530, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    The result of a mostly peaceful protests.
    Thank God (or your choice of deities) that the USA is a first world country.

  11. Lee
    #3545539, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    It seems that certain Democrat governors and mayors would rather look weak, indecisive, and condoning of looting, vandalism and arson, so long as it makes (in their opinion) PDT look bad. Instead, it’s a massive own goal by the Dems.
    From here, the Democrat party looks like the party of lawlessness, mayhem and disorder.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3545560, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Pretty amazing numbers.

    Escape From New York: Wealthy Residents Flee In Droves As The City Degenerates Into A Hellhole (11 Aug)

    According to the New York Times, there was a mass exodus of 420,000 New Yorkers between March 1st and May 1st…

    Roughly 5 percent of residents — or about 420,000 people — left the city between March 1 and May 1. In the city’s very wealthiest blocks, in neighborhoods like the Upper East Side, the West Village, SoHo and Brooklyn Heights, residential population decreased by 40 percent or more, while the rest of the city saw comparably modest changes.

    Can you imagine 40 percent of your neighborhood leaving in just two months?

    When Amercians decide to get out of Dodge they really do get out of Dodge.

  13. Lee
    #3545597, posted on August 12, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Dollars to donuts, most of them vote in Democrat governors and mayors.

