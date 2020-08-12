Liberty Quote
The politician, acting on a modified Keynesian maxim that in the long run we are all out of office, does not care if his successful cure of unemployment is bound to produce more unemployment in the future.— Friedrich von Hayek


Sunday driving in the Minneapolis
This entry was posted in American politics, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.
F. M.
A city literally destroyed by Democrats – but the media didn’t notice any connection.
Vote Democrat, this is what you get.
Looks like a war zone.
Chicago getting the treatment today. And Portland, again.
Dem Chicago Alderman: City Is ‘in Total Unrest’ and Mayor Has Lost Control (11 Aug)
Mayor Lightfoot is too busy to deal with riots though.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Accuses Maskless Beachgoers of ‘Reckless Behavior’ (10 Aug)
Recklessly not stealing widescreen TVs and shoes.
It does have a certain post apocalyptic glow. One can only guess what will happen when Trump steamrolls Biden come November. I expect something like civil war in some cities. I used to think that was hyperbole but i beleive it now. In the US right now it is hard to buy popular calibre ammo like 9mm or 5.56. Absent from shelves and out of stock online.
How’s that diversity going now?
Akismet upset by Dems?
Why not direct the blame where it actually belong?
Actual rioters and actual looters.
Nothing to see here, move along people.
Welcome to worse than 3rd world conditions courtest USA dumbocrats
Beruit?
The result of a mostly peaceful protests.
Thank God (or your choice of deities) that the USA is a first world country.
It seems that certain Democrat governors and mayors would rather look weak, indecisive, and condoning of looting, vandalism and arson, so long as it makes (in their opinion) PDT look bad. Instead, it’s a massive own goal by the Dems.
From here, the Democrat party looks like the party of lawlessness, mayhem and disorder.
Pretty amazing numbers.
Escape From New York: Wealthy Residents Flee In Droves As The City Degenerates Into A Hellhole (11 Aug)
When Amercians decide to get out of Dodge they really do get out of Dodge.
Dollars to donuts, most of them vote in Democrat governors and mayors.