Chicago circling the drain

Then last night, a second wave of looting erupted in Chicago, including both in the downtown and in the luxury shopping district just north of downtown known as the “Miracle Mile.” There are many videos of the looting, which appears to have been orchestrated on social media.
I’m just completely mystified about the thought process. Let’s assume the worst for the police as to the incident on Sunday. Even so, how is that somehow a bigger issue than the well-over-300 blacks murdered so far this year in Chicago by people who are not the police? And again, even if you assume the worst about the police incident, how is looting an appropriate response? Encouraging young black people to go out on looting sprees is making them completely unemployable in any professional job and ruining whatever chance they might have had for high paying jobs and careers. The demonstrators shout “black lives matter” while they destroy black lives by the hundreds or thousands.
For Windwatchers. Vestas lose big on blade repairs attributed to “intense lightning”. And the Chinese keep building bigger windmills. 10MW!
The OEM has connected a prototype of its D10000-185 model to the grid at China Three Gorge’s 280MW Fuqing Xinghua Gulf II demonstration site off Fujian province in the south-east of the country.
Its direct-drive, typhoon-resistant 10MW turbine with a 185-metre rotor is the first 10MW-plus offshore wind turbine manufactured by a Chinese company to be grid-connected.
Biden: Kamala Harris Best Person to Lead This Nation Come January 2021
This has been a long time coming.
The left have utterly destroyed society around their crap hole cities.
They pay mothers extra cash to leave their partners, ensuring children are not raised well.
They price fix rents causing insane market imbalance, ensuring maximum unfairness, unequal opportunities, and impacts from class differences.
Then when rioting begins they call it protesting and side with the rioters, because they have to add it’s literally their constituency.
Now the rioters know they are immune. There is no law or order. Democrats hold power and will keep holding power. They have a free pass to do what they want.
Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside. | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN
magnificent mile or mag mile not miracle mile.
Not So Magnificent
Chicago’s safest neighborhoods start sharing in the Windy City’s crime outbreak.
whilst in the meantime to give Chicago Hope
Joe Biden (D), the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, said on Wednesday that he selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate because she is “ready to lead on day one.”
The remark comes as Americans continue to doubt his mental fitness and overall ability to lead, with the majority of likely voters indicating the belief that his running mate will take over during his first term.
“If @KamalaHarris and I are elected, we’re going to inherit multiple crises, a nation divided, and a world in disarray. “We won’t have a minute to waste,” Biden said in a Wednesday tweet. “That’s exactly why I picked her: She’s ready to lead on day one”:
The neighbourhood that I used to live in — very upscale and just north of downtown — was affected. There were robberies just across the street from my former place.
I believe the latest rationale is that looting is just black folks getting reparations for slavery.
law and order has broken down in Chicago, if people think it is ok to organise and riot and steal
after years of neglect, who would have thought eh?
consequences of the Obama legacy?
Those who have never been slaves getting reparations from those who have never owned slaves?
US Prez Election comments from WLS radio Chicago, Wednesday morning Mancow Show.
“Joe picked Kamala because she smelled the best.”
“The Joe and Kamala ticket = pee pads and knee pads”
Never mind that the last slave in the U.S. was freed more than 150 years ago; long before anyone currently living was born.
The irony is that many of the people they are looting from are themselves black.
It amazes me, those who promote or condone acts of criminality as being morally righteous.
If only Chicago had a spokesman- a respected representative- someone with a record of service, a community organizer- with political knowledge and experience- with both lived experience of growing up a POC in America, talking to the disaffected, and gaining common cause with the wider non-POC community?
Imagine what Chicago would be like without 8 years of Obama’s racial healing.
Let it burn.
It is the will of the people.
It is a measure as to how flawed the Biden campaign is that the introduction of a VP has energized both Republicans and Democrats…
It would appear that Democrats are planning to vote for a Presidency beginning sometime around 2022 and running for a decade – whilst the Republican are wanting a vote for a Presidency for the next 4 years.
If only Chicago had an enigmatic community organiser.