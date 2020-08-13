Chicago circling the drain

Coordinated looting.

Then last night, a second wave of looting erupted in Chicago, including both in the downtown and in the luxury shopping district just north of downtown known as the “Miracle Mile.” There are many videos of the looting, which appears to have been orchestrated on social media.

I’m just completely mystified about the thought process. Let’s assume the worst for the police as to the incident on Sunday. Even so, how is that somehow a bigger issue than the well-over-300 blacks murdered so far this year in Chicago by people who are not the police? And again, even if you assume the worst about the police incident, how is looting an appropriate response? Encouraging young black people to go out on looting sprees is making them completely unemployable in any professional job and ruining whatever chance they might have had for high paying jobs and careers. The demonstrators shout “black lives matter” while they destroy black lives by the hundreds or thousands.

For Windwatchers. Vestas lose big on blade repairs attributed to “intense lightning”. And the Chinese keep building bigger windmills. 10MW!

The OEM has connected a prototype of its D10000-185 model to the grid at China Three Gorge’s 280MW Fuqing Xinghua Gulf II demonstration site off Fujian province in the south-east of the country.

Its direct-drive, typhoon-resistant 10MW turbine with a 185-metre rotor is the first 10MW-plus offshore wind turbine manufactured by a Chinese company to be grid-connected.