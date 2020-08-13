Definitions matters: COVID edition

From The Times of London (Emphasis added):
The official coronavirus daily death count is expected to fall by up to three quarters after ministers switched to a method designed to spot a second wave more quickly and avoid scaring people.
Britain’s overall total death toll has been cut by more than 5,000 to 41,329 after England decided to include only those who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
Oh dear.
It gets worse:
Matt Hancock, the health secretary, ordered a review into the counting three weeks ago after being alerted that PHE included anyone who had tested positive for coronavirus in the official tally, whatever their actual cause of death.
Before people get too excited:
At the height of the pandemic, this made little difference, with 99 per cent of those who died after testing positive doing so within a month. The discrepancy has grown, with the average time between testing and death now 76 days.
…
The most comprehensive measure is thought to be “excess deaths”, counting how many more people are dying than usual, which also captures people killed indirectly by lockdown or lack of access to NHS care. This measure, by which the ONS recently judged Britain as having the worst death rate in Europe, is unaffected by the change.
Unravelling the COVID death toll and determining whether governments reacted appropriately, or over-reacted, in response to the pandemic is going to be a huge task.
So are better treatments keeping people alive longer only to have them die outside the 28 day window or did the disease initially just take out the most frail…?
Scott Adams of all people is probably talking the most sense on the issue
1) Anyone proclaiming ‘this country is doing better/worse that us’ probably lacks the analytical ability to make important decisions about public health matters
2) Economists, who are trained at analysis trade-offs between decisions, are probably worth listening to over Karens
3) Nobody knows what success looks like and nobody will for a long time.
4) No one data set is consistent country to country due to testing and hospital procedures differing across nations (i.e. the only way to know what works would be to collect data from a lot of doctors treating patients around the globe)
.
e.g. if Germany now goes a week without a death…has their policy worked, or are they delaying the inevitable? What relation does that have to the lockdown policy in the USA or Sweeden…probably none! And yet the media would like to proclaim any one statistic validates any plan to deal with Covid-19 in other countries with different cultures/health/median age/median age of those infected and sex/weather etc.
Lies, damned lies and statistics.