Let’s remember something

These are the recent words of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:
A single percent of New York’s population pays half of the state’s taxes, and they’re the most mobile people on the globe.
Whilst the numbers are not the same in Australia, they are directionally similar. The “rich” more than pay their share. And in fact, given that before CoronaCrisis2020, more than 50% of Australian’s paid no net tax, Australia’s high earners paid more than their fair share.
But there is an important difference between Australia and the US. In the US, a large proportion of their tax revenues come from property taxes, which while not perfect, have some correlation with wealth. In Australia, we mainly tax high income earners who may not be particularly wealthy.
A 30 year old with limited assets who earns $200,000 a year pays a hell of a lot more tax than a 70 who lives in a multi-million house.
This is not a case for tax reform or a land tax. This is trying to point out that Australia is not going to get out of its post-CoronaCrisis2020 fiscal hole through higher taxes. To repeat the words of brother of Fredo:
they’re the most mobile people on the globe
More so now given that the odds are that this 30 year old with limited assets is either unemployed or if still working, working for the government.
Australia’s only path out of this hole is through supply side reform. These have to be actual policies and not platitudes. There needs to be wholesale scale back of the Australian Regulatory Taj Mahal, there need to be income and company tax cuts and there needs to be just less government.
We never really needed the Commonwealth taxing people in NSW to build sporting club toilet blocks in Queensland. But now we can no longer afford it.
Good, agreed. Cut taxes, abolish corporation tax, cut payroll taxes, slash red and green tape, cut electricity prices, cut the bureaucracy by 40%.
In my industry, most people are wittering on about INFRASTRUCTURE and jobs in new Green industries. These won’t have much impact anytime soon, and will likely prove unnecessary and inefficient.
I’d say the focus should be on growing as much of the existing economy back as possible, followed by an investment boom.
Chances of any level of government in Australia cutting itself back are somewhere between Buckley’s and none.
Instead they’ll embark on vast spending, I mean “investment”, sprees.
It’s the invisible taxes of hyper regulation and also hyper compliance requirements enforced by big corporate clients that I’d like to see cut, really.
And about 400,000 of them just left New York.
Escape From New York: Wealthy Residents Flee In Droves As The City Degenerates Into A Hellhole (11 Aug)
And they ain’t coming back because all the nice things they like have gone. No restaurants, no bars, no tax deductions, and probably no Uber.
In Historic Ultimatum, Uber Threatens To Shut Down California Business If Appeal Isn’t Approved (12 Aug)
Good luck getting around San Francisco, and soon all other Dem cities I should think.
“We never really needed the Commonwealth taxing people in NSW to build sporting club toilet blocks in Queensland. But now we can no longer afford it.”
Very well said.
On the land tax (on principal place of residence) issue, I know that there are people who think it will have miraculous benefits – much like the people who thought that the GST would bring economic nirvana to Straya – but I have little doubt that if stamp duty is replaced with land tax, we will then eventually get an orchestrated push for capital gains tax on the family home.
All of this would be to fund a bloated, grossly overpaid (at middle and upper levels) public sector. That’s where the hard work of reform needs to start – not with dreaming up new ways to feed the monster.
Ironically we hit peak dependency in the Howard years when Costello and Howard expanded the “benefits” of various Government schemes. Essentially, votes bought with the comfort of tax levels that not only increased dependencies but filled up the overflow bucket that Costello now calls his job (the Future Fund).
We can safely assume that the coming recession will be severe, that Government will be deeply involved (bailing out universities, the swathe of SMEs in tourism and related services and any number of others dislocated). We won’t see any scaling back, but the opposite. It would be nice to imagine that some of those handling public money take the job a bit seriously.
GST should be collected by each state and the GST rate should be set by each state. Let Victoria have a 20% GST and Qld a 5% GST. Let there be competition between the states.
gary
I would go the other way.
Return income taxing power to the states, and force the Commonwealth to fund all of its activities from a 10% GST, and excise also set at that level (and get rid of the GST on excise, a tax on a tax).