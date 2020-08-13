New York Times cites Russia for creditably accurate reporting

NYT debunks Portland Bible-burning story. It wasn't a 'stack' of Bibles. It was just one. Or maybe two. And it was only 'kindling to start a bigger fire.' Yes, an American flag was also burned. And yes, the crowd cheered. But it's Russian disinformation… https://t.co/K0c6onx1za pic.twitter.com/XVBGfFXVXz
— Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2020
Obvious fake news- there is no evidence the multiple bibles were properly stacked, nor that the flags burnt complied with Executive Order 10834 and could be officially designed as US flags.
It’s possible the burning stack was mostly copies of the New York Times.