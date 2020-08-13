New York Times cites Russia for creditably accurate reporting

NYT debunks Portland Bible-burning story. It wasn't a 'stack' of Bibles. It was just one. Or maybe two. And it was only 'kindling to start a bigger fire.' Yes, an American flag was also burned. And yes, the crowd cheered. But it's Russian disinformation… https://t.co/K0c6onx1za pic.twitter.com/XVBGfFXVXz

— Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2020