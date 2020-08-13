Rickw: The state of Victoria

Posted on 9:41 am, August 13, 2020 by Guest Author

11 Responses to Rickw: The state of Victoria

  1. stackja
    #3546174, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:10 am

    “Experts” at WHO weren’t worried last year.
    People keep ageing. The more they age the closer they come to the end.
    Wuhan virus might bring the end quicker.
    Flu season seems quieter this year.

  2. nb
    #3546175, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:10 am

    And in the hand of the ‘Aussie public’ is a ballot paper marked ‘more please’.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3546194, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Stackja Next year they might have a new one for the West to experiencev the old flu cant compete with the all new you beaut Chinese Biowarfare Virus ,the start of the New Biological Warfare Age ,broyht to you by 0the Peoples Republic Of China . The Wuhan lab , donated by Barnier using French money and Scientists when he was Foreign Minister in the Hollande socialist government, they are still working hard to make new strains and vaccines . Next year the might have another strain to inflict on the non Chinese world.

  4. Alex
    #3546200, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Some excerpts from a site in the US I subscribe to:
    Historically capital will ALWAYS flee from tyranny. The treatment of choking this “Melbourne” girl simply because she does not have a mask is by no means a free society that respects human rights. What countries have restored to under the pretense of protecting the public is to strip everyone of all human rights. This has gone way too far and in many cases, as seen here, the Police have crossed the line and become the tyrannical enemies of the people. This is the very essence of what sets in motion a revolution that is not bloodless. Close excerpts.

    The US and EU press are referring to Andrew’s actions as Australia’s actions. SLOMO needs to act before capital is removed by foreign entities and we go further down the gurgler.

    The UN has a charter of Human Rights which Andrews needs to read or SLOMO to tell him:
    Article 3 Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person
    Article 4 No-one should be held in slavery or servitude, slavery and the slave trade shall be prohibited in all forms
    Article 5 No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment

    In Victoriastan everyone has NO LIBERTY
    In Victoriastan everyone is held in STATE SLAVERY
    In Victoriastan if you object/protest (except of course BLM) you are subjected to degrading treatment

    SLOMO has a duty to protect and uphold The Constitution’s federal powers. Time he got off his arse and turned this country back to sanity before we the people take that responsibility away from the Statists.

    COME ON VICTORIANS fight for your liberty or forever lose it.

  5. exsteelworker
    #3546201, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Just saw Albo on tv trying to put the blame on the federal government for the deaths of the nurseing home residents in Victoria and subsequent future deaths, regardless of evidence today contradicting Dan Andrews offer of ADF help for hotel quarantine, which IS the number 1 cause of the nurseing home deaths. . Chairman Dan LIED to a parliamentary inquiry and dumbarse ALBO ALPBC/ UNION are blaming everyone else but Dan! If ALBO had any balls he’d be demanding DAN ANDREWS RESIGNATION. Wgat an absolute moron!

  6. Lee
    #3546211, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:33 am

    SLOMO has a duty to protect and uphold The Constitution’s federal powers. Time he got off his arse and turned this country back to sanity before we the people take that responsibility away from the Statists.

    I think he is more worried (also too gutless) about protecting his and his government’s backs, than the Constitution or Victoria’s and Australia’s best interest at this time.
    Morrison is no statesman of stature, but a tower of jelly.

  7. Roger
    #3546222, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:43 am

    The UN has a charter of Human Rights which Andrews needs to read or SLOMO to tell him

    Alex, the UN has a Declaration of Human Rights.

    It is just that – a declaration, not a treaty or a charter, therefore it is not legally binding.

    It has, however, inspired state and federal human rights laws. Premiers and Health Ministers have basically said that the emergency measures either override those laws or do not contradict them because the measures are temporary. Thsi is what needs to be tested.

    Morrison has no authority to intervene in state affairs even if he wanted to, which he clearly doesn’t.

  8. caveman
    #3546225, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:44 am

    With each State going it alone and locking down their borders , we are no longer a Nation , it’s everyman for himself. None of this we’re all in it together BS.

  9. Roger
    #3546228, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Incidentally, I think it is very apt that the figures suppressing the Aussie public in the cartoon are faceless and instructed by nameless “experts”.

  10. mem
    #3546242, posted on August 13, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Lee said

    I think he is more worried (also too gutless) about protecting his and his government’s backs, than the Constitution or Victoria’s and Australia’s best interest at this time.
    Morrison is no statesman of stature, but a tower of jelly.

    All Morrison needs to say is:
    “Unfortunately the mismanagement of quarantine in Victoria has led to the virus getting into the aged and healthcare sector. I do not believe the figures in the rest of the Victorian community warrant the severe lock down measures that have been imposed. We should be securing aged care, making sure aged care workers aren’t carrying the virus and similar measures. Victorians like all Australians are entitled to their liberty whilst remaining responsible”.
    But will he?

  11. Penny
    #3546254, posted on August 13, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Lee
    You are correct, Scott Morrison is a snake in the grass, from his pretend support of Abbott and then his scheming to become the PM
    These lockdowns and mandatory mask wearing contravene the Bio Security Act of 2015

