Colonel Quigley

This extraordinary language is usually heard from a uniformed Latin-American wearing aviators and a beret:
– WA Attorney-Gauleiter John Quigley also boasts today that his rogue “law” will deny
Clive Palmer natural justice and recourse to freedom of information (FOI)
Meanwhile, the “Jewish lobby” does what it seems to do best: spring into action to defend left-wing extremism:
Sorry, lobby, but you’re the dickheads on this – and don’t shield your cowardice behind Diggers. Mr Palmer can lay it on thick but this thuggish travesty is no small thing. Contempt for the rule of law on this scale is indeed a known historical cause and portent of totalitarian enormity. Have the decency to say so.
Propaganda.
Dictatorship.
Changing laws.
Boots on the ground.
Have this happened before?
‘ocaust.
This, referring to a private citizen who wants to exercise his legal rights.
Yet the private citizen, not the government, is the “dickhead.”
If he wasn’t wronged, then great. Let’s see it play out in court.
Did Palmer actually make any reference to the “Holocaust,” or are words being put into his mouth, as with PDT?
It’s a big jump from comparing the WA government’s actions to Nazi Germany’s to “weaponising the Holocaust.”
Plenty of conservatives and right wingers have been called “Hitler”, “Nazis” or “neo-Nazis” (nearly always highly inaccurately and very unfairly) by lefties. Are those same lefties also “weaponising the Holocaust,” and if so, why hasn’t this “lobby” called them out, or are they hypocrites?
By the way, I am no fan of Clive Palmer, and think he comes across a bit too strong and as a buffoon occasionally, but I think that what the WA government are trying to do is outrageous.
C,mon let’s not waste any sympathy on this block head Palmer
How about sympathy for the rule of law?
Rights are for people you don’t like, as well as for people you do like.
The Jooish community would have a lot better public perception without their “lobbyists”.
As for what is happening in WA, we are looking at one of the grand stitch ups.
For two months we have been bombarded with anti-Clive propaganda around the border closure. Now it is clear as daylight what the real aim was: Sic public opinion against him and then institute legal changes that are dangerous and a sovereign risk with full support of the public who have been played bigly.
Read this elsewhere and hard not to disagree. Palmer may be a bit of a lunatic but I can’t see how the new law will survive the High Court.:
(The new law) …. is directly and expressly targeting Palmer, his mining company Mineralogy Pty Ltd, and the ongoing dispute over the Balmoral South iron ore project.
It terminates the ongoing arbitration, invalidates existing arbtiration agreements, voids existing arbitral awards, prevents further legal proceedings or appeals, protects the state from any liability of any sort in relation to the dispute (including any criminal liability), and obliges Palmer and his companies to indemnify the state.
The rules of natural justice and freedom of information laws are expressly stated not to apply.
There are a number of concerns with the government’s actions. First, this approach undermines both the rule of law and separation of powers, which are foundational pillars of our Westminster system of government.
It also creates sovereign risk. The premier has sought to downplay this by reassuring the resources sector this is a one-time-only exceptional case.
But how could it realistically not change the risk calculation made by potential investors? If the government shows it is prepared to intervene in this way once, how could anybody be 100% sure that they wouldn’t be prepared to do it again?
Another concern is the singling out of Palmer by the law. While he is may be an unpopular figure in WA and an enthusiastic litigant, drafting specific laws to target named individuals is never a good idea and undermines the principle of equality before the law. Laws should not be drafted to target specific individuals, no matter who they are.
How much fun are we having?
Each day brings new joys.
And it’s a lovely day in Melbourne as well.
While the reference to concentration camps was a bit hysterical how many times have politicians on the right been actually called Hit-Ler?
The Jooish lobby seem to feel a certain proprietorship of the holocaust and they will dictate how and when it can be referred to. While Jooz certainly have a particular painful connection to it, the lobby is using it like a lobbying tactic.
I don’t particularly like Fat Bastard, but people I don’t like are still entitled to their rights under the law. And all of this started with a state government not wanting to be held liable for what they have done, even if it was done when the other guys are in office. They run for office knowing they will be responsible for things their predecessors did.
The conversation publishes something useful for once:.
bte – here’s a link to the bill.
I never thought I’d see the day when I came down on Clive Palmer’s side on any issue; however, these are strange times indeed.
You’d reckon Cloive is busy lawyering up (even more so than usual) and getting ready to head off to the High Court.