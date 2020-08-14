Colonel Quigley

This extraordinary language is usually heard from a uniformed Latin-American wearing aviators and a beret:

We’ve got to unleash the left hook today. We’ve got to knock him down today. There is too much at risk for all Western Australians for namby-pamby inquiries.” We’ve got to unleash the left hook today. We’ve got to knock him down today. There is too much at risk for all Western Australians for namby-pamby inquiries.” – WA Attorney-Gauleiter John Quigley also boasts today that his rogue “law” will deny

Clive Palmer natural justice and recourse to freedom of information (FOI)



Meanwhile, the “Jewish lobby” does what it seems to do best: spring into action to defend left-wing extremism:



Sorry, lobby, but you’re the dickheads on this – and don’t shield your cowardice behind Diggers. Mr Palmer can lay it on thick but this thuggish travesty is no small thing. Contempt for the rule of law on this scale is indeed a known historical cause and portent of totalitarian enormity. Have the decency to say so.

