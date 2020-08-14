Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Mark 2

Posted on 5:55 pm, August 14, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

No commentary required from TAFKAS.  Even Vladimir Putin would be shake his head at this pathetic effort.

20 Responses to Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Mark 2

  1. Eyrie
    #3547720, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Screw WA secession, throw the lawless pricks out of the federation. They’ve effectively left it anyway.

  2. Roberto
    #3547728, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    I hope that all interstate and foreign investment in WA instantly dries up. Who’ll do business with a government that can legislate you out of any legal rights?

  3. DB
    #3547732, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Isn’t it too late anyway. Yesterday Clive Palmer registered two arbitration awards against the WA government in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

  4. Joanna Smythe
    #3547734, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I would have thought all those over in the east couldn’t care less what we did in WA. We’ve always been called a load of sandgropers anyway and we hardly get a mention even when the weather is horrendous, have bush fires, typhoons etc. Those in the east like the money they get from our resources though.

  5. C.L.
    #3547740, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    It will now go straight to Governor Kim Beazley, who has been waiting on standby …

    Um – excuse me, dickhead?
    The Queen’s representative does not wait on anyone.
    He is not on “standby” for anyone.
    He is the paramount figure in our system of government.
    He is not a Chapel o’ Love marriage celebrant in Las Vegas.

  6. DB
    #3547741, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Roberto: I hope that all interstate and foreign investment in WA instantly dries up.

    What do we need Western Australia for anyway? They only produce 43% of the country’s merchandise exports! Better off without them!

  7. C.L.
    #3547743, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Queenslanders have nothing but respect and affection for Western Australians, Joanna.

  8. Joanna Smythe
    #3547758, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Thanks C.L., nice to know someone thinks well of us.

  9. C.L.
    #3547766, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Does anyone know if it’s within the bounds of convention and decorum to order a Governor to be on “standby”?

    Kim? Mark here. Yeah mate, could you stay in the office please because we’re sending you the Palmer bill and we need you to sign it ASAP. OK?

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3547776, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Kim? Mark here. Yeah mate, could you stay in the office please because we’re sending you the Palmer bill and we need you to sign it ASAP. OK?

    All for the good of the Party.

  11. Roger
    #3547783, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Does anyone know if it’s within the bounds of convention and decorum to order a Governor to be on “standby”?

    Definitely not.

    The governor acts on the advice of his ministers but he also has a duty to consider that advice in light of broader concerns such as rule of law. He or she is not a mere rubber stamp. If Beazley was indeed “standing by” ready to give assent to such a contentious Bill it is a dark day for West Australian and Australian democracy.

  12. C.L.
    #3547789, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Thanks C.L., nice to know someone thinks well of us.

    Two words: Lillee. Marsh.
    When I was a kid, they were gods.

  13. John Bayley
    #3547791, posted on August 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    If Beazley was indeed “standing by” ready to give assent to such a contentious Bill it is a dark day for West Australian and Australian democracy.

    Well, we’ve had a few rather ‘dark days’ lately in this country, so one more will not worry anyone too much, hey. As long as the government gives us money and protects us from nasty viruses.

    Most likely it’s only been dark days due to Climate Change™, anyway. /s

  14. notafan
    #3547793, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Ive never called sandgropers sandgropers.
    What is a sandgroper btw?

  15. C.L.
    #3547798, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Indeed, Roger. This is serious stuff.
    Where is the Liberal Party?
    Where is the Liberal Prime Minister?

  16. Roger
    #3547805, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Where is the Liberal Prime Minister?

    As Palmer has already indicated he’ll go to the HC I expect he is being advised to be circumspect for now, not that I expect much from him in any case.

  17. Joanna Smythe
    #3547807, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    According to the Urban Dictionary, ….Top Definition

    ‘Sandgroper – a person from the State of Western Australia – the largest and most important State in Australia. Sandgropers are well known for being taller, healthier and better looking.’

  18. Eyrie
    #3547810, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    We have a Prime Minister? I thought we had a jellyfish who chaired the National Council?

  19. Lee
    #3547816, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Where is the Liberal Prime Minister?

    And where is he on Dictator Dan’s Belt and Road deal with China?
    Is he a Liberal PM?
    Does he have the testicular fortitude to fight Labor?

  20. notafan
    #3547819, posted on August 14, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Thanks Joanna.

    Is that true even if they are immigrants from Victoria?

