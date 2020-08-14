Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Mark 2

No commentary required from TAFKAS. Even Vladimir Putin would be shake his head at this pathetic effort.
BREAKING: Our emergency legislation to protect Western Australia from Clive Palmer's $30 billion claim has just passed Parliament.
It will now go straight to Governor Kim Beazley, who has been waiting on standby, ready to sign it into law.
There’s no time to wait. pic.twitter.com/fMC4A0EOEr
— Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) August 13, 2020
Screw WA secession, throw the lawless pricks out of the federation. They’ve effectively left it anyway.
I hope that all interstate and foreign investment in WA instantly dries up. Who’ll do business with a government that can legislate you out of any legal rights?
Isn’t it too late anyway. Yesterday Clive Palmer registered two arbitration awards against the WA government in the Supreme Court of Queensland.
I would have thought all those over in the east couldn’t care less what we did in WA. We’ve always been called a load of sandgropers anyway and we hardly get a mention even when the weather is horrendous, have bush fires, typhoons etc. Those in the east like the money they get from our resources though.
Um – excuse me, dickhead?
The Queen’s representative does not wait on anyone.
He is not on “standby” for anyone.
He is the paramount figure in our system of government.
He is not a Chapel o’ Love marriage celebrant in Las Vegas.
What do we need Western Australia for anyway? They only produce 43% of the country’s merchandise exports! Better off without them!
Queenslanders have nothing but respect and affection for Western Australians, Joanna.
Thanks C.L., nice to know someone thinks well of us.
Does anyone know if it’s within the bounds of convention and decorum to order a Governor to be on “standby”?
Kim? Mark here. Yeah mate, could you stay in the office please because we’re sending you the Palmer bill and we need you to sign it ASAP. OK?
All for the good of the Party.
Definitely not.
The governor acts on the advice of his ministers but he also has a duty to consider that advice in light of broader concerns such as rule of law. He or she is not a mere rubber stamp. If Beazley was indeed “standing by” ready to give assent to such a contentious Bill it is a dark day for West Australian and Australian democracy.
Two words: Lillee. Marsh.
When I was a kid, they were gods.
Well, we’ve had a few rather ‘dark days’ lately in this country, so one more will not worry anyone too much, hey. As long as the government gives us money and protects us from nasty viruses.
Most likely it’s only been dark days due to Climate Change™, anyway. /s
Ive never called sandgropers sandgropers.
What is a sandgroper btw?
Indeed, Roger. This is serious stuff.
Where is the Liberal Party?
Where is the Liberal Prime Minister?
As Palmer has already indicated he’ll go to the HC I expect he is being advised to be circumspect for now, not that I expect much from him in any case.
According to the Urban Dictionary, ….Top Definition
‘Sandgroper – a person from the State of Western Australia – the largest and most important State in Australia. Sandgropers are well known for being taller, healthier and better looking.’
We have a Prime Minister? I thought we had a jellyfish who chaired the National Council?
Where is the Liberal Prime Minister?
And where is he on Dictator Dan’s Belt and Road deal with China?
Is he a Liberal PM?
Does he have the testicular fortitude to fight Labor?
Thanks Joanna.
Is that true even if they are immigrants from Victoria?