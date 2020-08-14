Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Part 3

Mark today in your diary. Today is the day that the rule of law died in Western Australia and if permitted to stand, all of Australia.

This is the bill that was passed and has (by) now been given Royal Ascent.

Here are some highlights:

Any WA Government liability extinguished.

Rules of Natural Justice do not apply.

Freedom of Information does not apply

This is a national disgrace. This will reflect on the sovereign stability of all of Australia and not just Western Australia.

All GST remittances to WA should be terminated until this act is repealed.

And just remember everyone, as Thomas Jefferson said:

A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have

Some relevant sections

11. State to have no liability connected with disputed matters

(1) On and after commencement, the State has, and can have, no liability to any person that is or would be —

(a) in respect of any loss, or other matter or thing, that is the subject of a claim, order, finding or declaration made against the State in a relevant arbitration; or

(b) in respect of any other loss, or other matter or thing, that is, or is connected with, a disputed matter (whether the loss, or other matter or thing, occurs or arises before, on or after commencement); or

(c) in any other way connected with a disputed matter.

(2) Any liability of the type described in subsection (1) that the State has to any person before commencement is extinguished. 12. No appeal or review in respect of disputed matters

(1) Any conduct of the State that is, or is connected with, a disputed matter cannot in any proceedings —

(a) be appealed against, reviewed, challenged, quashed or called into question on any basis; or

(b) be the subject of, on any basis —

(i) a remedy by way of injunction, declaration, prohibition, mandamus or certiorari; or

(ii) a remedy having the same effect as a remedy referred to in subparagraph (i).

(2) The rules known as the rules of natural justice (including any duty of procedural fairness) do not apply to, or in relation to, any conduct of the State that is, or is connected with, a disputed matter 13. Documents

(1) The Freedom of Information Act 1992 Parts 2 and 4 do not apply to a document connected with a disputed matter.