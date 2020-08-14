What is wrong with the Liberal Party in 1 image – Updated

Trigger warning and disclosure. TAFKAS is not a member of a political party.

TAFKAS swore to himself to never do it again and yet he did it again last night. He swore that he would stop watching Paul Murray Live for as long as Bronwyn Bishop was a guest. Because if you want to see what is wrong with the Liberal Party in 1 image, click HERE.

Although not certain, TAFKAS believes that the SkyNews “on screen talent” took pay cuts because of the #CovidCrisis2020 financial shock. Presumably also so that other SkyNews staff did not have to lose their jobs. This of course is unlike the behaviour of the ABC who suffered no loss of revenue and the ABC “talent” in fact took pay increases yet blamed the government for ABC management’s decision to cut jobs rather than staff perquisites.

But let’s put away ABC’s hypocrisy for a moment and focus on Bronny.

There is never anything new or different from Bronwyn. For any issue on discussion, Bronwyn’s response seems to be a standard – socialism, socialists and the government needs to use its power to do something about it. One might suggest a touch of irony and paradox in this position, but sadly Bronwyn is not unique on this front.

This is the woman, or for the politically correct readers Person With Cervix (PWC), whose only notable achievement in near 30 years of Parliamentary service is to have ensured a very nice and comfortable defined benefit pension for herself, paid for by taxpayers of course.

This is the PWC who frequently talks about private enterprise but for whom the purpose of private enterprise seems to be to generate taxation revenue for governments to fritter and to pay her post-parliamentary defined benefit pension.

This is the PWC, who as a Senator, a Member of Parliament and as a Minister, delivered as many public policy outcomes as one can count on the fingers of a handless person.

Rather than effecting pay cuts, SkyNews should have just terminated Bronywn’s contract. They may as well just put up a poster with a button which when pressed says “Socialism, socialism. It’s the socialists but the government needs intervene and legislate”. This after all is Bronwyn’s solution to everything. Scream socialism and then demand that government use its force to control the means of production.

Addendum.

TAFKAS has been corrected. Bronny did achieve something while in Parliament. She put public toilets on the map. One must wonder whether she chartered a helicopter to compare and contrast.