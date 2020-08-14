What is wrong with the Liberal Party in 1 image – Updated

Trigger warning and disclosure. TAFKAS is not a member of a political party.
TAFKAS swore to himself to never do it again and yet he did it again last night. He swore that he would stop watching Paul Murray Live for as long as Bronwyn Bishop was a guest. Because if you want to see what is wrong with the Liberal Party in 1 image, click HERE.
Although not certain, TAFKAS believes that the SkyNews “on screen talent” took pay cuts because of the #CovidCrisis2020 financial shock. Presumably also so that other SkyNews staff did not have to lose their jobs. This of course is unlike the behaviour of the ABC who suffered no loss of revenue and the ABC “talent” in fact took pay increases yet blamed the government for ABC management’s decision to cut jobs rather than staff perquisites.
But let’s put away ABC’s hypocrisy for a moment and focus on Bronny.
There is never anything new or different from Bronwyn. For any issue on discussion, Bronwyn’s response seems to be a standard – socialism, socialists and the government needs to use its power to do something about it. One might suggest a touch of irony and paradox in this position, but sadly Bronwyn is not unique on this front.
This is the woman, or for the politically correct readers Person With Cervix (PWC), whose only notable achievement in near 30 years of Parliamentary service is to have ensured a very nice and comfortable defined benefit pension for herself, paid for by taxpayers of course.
This is the PWC who frequently talks about private enterprise but for whom the purpose of private enterprise seems to be to generate taxation revenue for governments to fritter and to pay her post-parliamentary defined benefit pension.
This is the PWC, who as a Senator, a Member of Parliament and as a Minister, delivered as many public policy outcomes as one can count on the fingers of a handless person.
Rather than effecting pay cuts, SkyNews should have just terminated Bronywn’s contract. They may as well just put up a poster with a button which when pressed says “Socialism, socialism. It’s the socialists but the government needs intervene and legislate”. This after all is Bronwyn’s solution to everything. Scream socialism and then demand that government use its force to control the means of production.
Addendum.
TAFKAS has been corrected. Bronny did achieve something while in Parliament. She put public toilets on the map. One must wonder whether she chartered a helicopter to compare and contrast.
I can’t forgive her for the way she treated Tony Abbott during “coptergate”
I chatted to her last year when she was rattling a charity tin at me, she noticed my pommie accent and asked if I was relieved that Boris Johnson had won the election, I told her no as he was a man without principle, Lazy doesn’t do detail morals or ideology, and that he would be the worst PM the uk will ever have
She didn’t believe me
I seem to remember she was Aged Care minister when it was found nursing home residents were getting kerosene baths and other poor treatment?
Times have not changed much and residents have been left to die of a final corona complication in the nursing homes, and not getting appropriate and kind care to the end in hospital where they should have been moved to for their last weeks.
Australian Federal Governments continue to fail the needs of nursing home residents, so Bronwyn Bishop’s terrible failure there is not isolated.
And? How is this different to any conservative today? Or of the last few decades whenever they are not in opposition?
I think the picture in this tweet captures everything wrong with the conservative movement, which is where the real issues are.
Thought I was looking at a Joker impersonator for a minute.
Petey, posts like yours demonstrate beyond any doubt that for you and many (though not all) of your fellow libertarians, your role is to be the ‘second prong’ in the cultural pincer attack designed to demoralise normal people into accepting Spcialist tyranny.
Taxes can be cut. Borders can be opened. Trade can be liberalised. Policies can be changed. Legislation can be repealed. Regulations can be rescinded. And Assets can be repurchased or sold.
But Tyranny can only ever be fought.
Stop aggressively promoting Tyranny and Tyrants, IamAnUtterEmbrassmentToMyProclaimedPhilosophy, and maybe, just maybe, you might be taken seriously here.
Or just scream and point fingers at me. Take your pick.
Bronny is an idiot and always has been an idiot. Why bother wasting time and oxygen on her.
Petey, posts like yours demonstrate beyond any doubt that for you and many (though not all) of your fellow libertarians, your role is to be the ‘second prong’ in the cultural pincer attack designed to demoralise normal people into accepting Socialist tyranny.
Typo corrected. Nothing ‘special’ or ‘specialist’ about tyranny at all.
Except Petey. He likes tyranny, and he is speshul…
candy #3547334, posted on August 14, 2020, at 11:24 am
There may have been poor treatment but I don’t put too much store on the “kerosene baths” story.
I believe that was a beat-up with which to beat up the Minister. If you recall, it didn’t last long and then disappeared very quickly. I suspect that the bath treatment was with ethanol aka rubbing alcohol, sometimes called medicinal alcohol, which is in the same chemical group as kerosene.
In 2020, however, it became famous as a sanitiser during the beat-up known as coronavirus.