Childish clickbait. And I’m falling for it. I feel sad for former colleagues & friends who work hard on important stories & open up paper to see this racist nonsense. You can be better than this, @australian. I was once proud to have my byline in your pages. This is shameful. https://t.co/ZVXmbtly8L
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) August 14, 2020
Johannes is quoting Biden. Literally quoting him. It’s in the print version of The Oz today.
Did she really claim political satire was childish clickbait?
Clearly she has no shame…
‘All the little black and brown girls…’ Joe Biden 12/08/2020
“…that little girl was me’ Kamala Harris 28/06/2019
Hard to credit anyone could be so silly, uninformed and unreflective to take Leak’s quote of Biden as being racist, rather than mocking Biden’s (and his team’s) racially reductionist and racially obsessed thinking.
Americans are being asked to vote for a Presidential team that would with certainty propel the VP into the top job, for which she has precisely 2 qualifications, neither of them merit.
One of the best cartoons I’ve seen for ages.
Sums up the current political Democrat situation with Harris and Biden very well, and yet presents the characters in a nice, pleasant well-drawn manner. He shows respectfulness in his drawings. They are quite tasteful.
Unlike the Rowe chap who draws the ugliest things that do not even resemble people and ugliest nauseating colours.
Yes, there is racist nonsense depicted here, but the critics are so totally lacking in nuance and artistic sense that they are unable to see that Leak is depicting Biden’s racist nonsense.
Funny I thought the cartoon was absolutely spot on. It skewered Biden and the Democrats pretending to be anti racist when they were the Party of the KKK and segregation.
Bill would be so proud of his son right now .
I thought the spoof was spot on. The Democrats chose a running mate on colour and gender. There was never a stipulation that the running mate hate to be free of bigotry and racism and past KKK affiliation. Why is Louise having a faux outrage moment? Maybe Louise, you should be praising the Australian for being honest.
Milligan misses the point that Harris is of Indian and not African descent.
Political satire at its best. Hit karen in the heart; making the most of mockery. ☺
Of course, “If you don’t vote Democrat, you’re not black!” has nothing to do with the being offensive.
Naughty boy, Joe. How dare you!
A cartoon quotes Biden word-for-word and a leftist dill like Milligan shrieks “racist nonsense”.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
I dips me lid to you, Leak Jnr.
‘Funny I thought the cartoon was absolutely spot on. ‘
Indeed, but even if its critics grasped this, they wouldn’t be at all interested. For them the cartoon:
appeared in a Murdock paper
is – at least arguably – a non-laudatory depiction of a person of colour.
As for ‘shameful’, Milligan wrote the following in a the Woman’s Weekly article in 2019: (H/T currencylad):
“I remember when we started shooting a reenactment of a game being played by George Pell and some eight-year old boys at a swimming pool for our ABC story. We used my son and my neighbour’s boy for that scene. They enjoyed playing the game. It brought home to myself and my friend the horrible loss of trust that children who are victims of sexual abuse by clergy suffer.”
As the lad himself commented:
“What sort of person ‘uses’ two little boys in a filmed child molestation “reenactment”?”
All you really need to know about Milligan.
Even lefties don’t listen to what Biden has to say….nobody does