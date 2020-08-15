Childish clickbait. And I’m falling for it. I feel sad for former colleagues & friends who work hard on important stories & open up paper to see this racist nonsense. You can be better than this, @australian. I was once proud to have my byline in your pages. This is shameful. https://t.co/ZVXmbtly8L

— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) August 14, 2020